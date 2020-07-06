Chatbots Market 2023 Size, Share, Industry Trends, Business Revenue Forecast Statistics and Growth Prospective | Impact of COVID-19

Market Highlights

Chatbots, as an essential character that interacts with humans via communication gateways, has caught widespread attention in recent years. Market Research Future (MRFR) study reveals that the burgeoning information and communication industry, along with increasing technology, is going to play an integral role in the growth of global chatbots market by gaining 37% of CAGR during the forecasted period (2017-2023). The market can also earn a valuation of up to USD 6 Billion by the same forecast period.

Industry News

September 2019:

IBM introduced Watson Tone Analyzer, which is likely to make chatbots more astute to emotions, and also might boost the utilization and help the company to garner higher market share across the world.

Key Players

The protruding players in chatbots market such as CX Company (Netherlands), WeChat (China), Egain Corporation (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Semantic Machines (U.S.), Facebook, Inc. (U.S.), Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd. (U.K.), DigitalGenius (U.K.), Naunce Communications Inc. (U.S.), Artificial Solutions (Sweden), Speaktoit Inc. (U.S.), 24/7 Customer Inc. (U.S.), NEXT IT Corp. (U.S.), Inc. (U.S.), Howdy (U.S.), Talla (U.S.), Codebaby (Idavatars), and to name a few are massively investing in the market share during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

The topographical analysis of chatbots market size is being studied for regions such as North America, Europe Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Among these regions, it has been recorded that North America is estimated to account for having the largest share of the market during the growth period. The growth of the market in this region attributes to the technical advancements and increasing use of internet, mobiles, and tablets which is doing immensely outstanding in this region.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in chatbots market in this region mainly attributes to the numerous startups that are investing in Chabot technology and machine learning technology. With this, small and mid-sized enterprises are hurriedly integrating the usage of chatbots in the process of customer service for offering seamless performance, handling a large number of consumers, and augmenting the customer-engagement techniques. Apart from this, the rapidly expanding information and communications technology infrastructure in leading countries such as China and India in this region, the market is expected to grow more during its growth period.

Segmentation:

By the segmentation, the chatbots market has been categorized among types, deployment, industry verticals, and usage.

In terms of usage segmentation: The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector are the segments that accounted for the supreme market share that would continue to lead the market during the assessment period.

In terms of deployment: On-cloud deployment type is the segment that holds the significant market share and is anticipated to portray the highest growth rate and highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Market Drivers & Challenges

The global chatbots market is mainly driven by artificial intelligence for past years, and presently, one of the foremost driving factors in the market is the increasing use of online messaging. People across the world has been increased with the use of social networking websites as well as significant adoption of cloud-based technologies have also been recorded to have contributed to the market’s growth.

On the flip side, the factor of lack of awareness and expertise could restrain the global chatbots market in the future. The growth is caused due to early adoption of technologies and high deployment costs involved in the chatbots market. Besides, in banking and financial industry, the attempt to mitigate the need for live call centers and slit excess expenses, which are very significantly visible can be achieved with the introduction of the Chabot, which further contributes to the market share substantially.

