Atomic Layer Deposition Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2026 |Applied Materials, Inc. ASM International, LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Tokyo Electron Limited

The atomic layer deposition (ALD) is the process of deposition of precursor materials on substrates to improve/modify properties such as conductivity, chemical resistance, and strength. It is also considered as sub-division of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) in atomic layer deposition, most of the time two chemicals are used for reaction generally called as precursors. Atomic layer deposition process is commonly used for fabrication of semiconductor devices.

Middle East & Africa atomic layer deposition market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The atomic layer deposition (ALD) is the process of deposition of precursor materials on substrates to improve/modify properties such as conductivity, chemical resistance, and strength. It is also considered as sub-division of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) in atomic layer deposition, most of the time two chemicals are used for reaction generally called as precursors. Atomic layer deposition process is commonly used for fabrication of semiconductor devices.

Competitive Analysis: Middle East & Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are ADEKA CORPORATION, AIXTRON, Applied Materials, Inc. ASM International, LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Tokyo Electron Limited, Denton Vacuum, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Beneq, Veeco Instruments Inc., ULTRATECH, INC., Encapsulix, SENTECH Instruments GmbH, Oxford Instruments, ALD Nano Solutions, Inc., LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc and Merck KGaA among others

Middle East & Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Market Segmentation:

Middle East & Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Market, By Product Type (Metal ALD, Aluminium Oxide ALD, Plasma Enhanced ALD, Catalytic ALD and Others)

Type (Precursor Type, Material Type, Film Type and Others)

Application (Semiconductors, Solar Devices, Electronics, Medical Equipment, Research & Development Facilities, Fuel Cells, Optical Devices and Thermoelectric Materials)

Country (South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Recent Developments:

In October 2018, Picosun has introduced new PicoMEDICAL™ solutions for health care industry. this new launch helps company to earn more revenue

In December 2018, Kurt J. Lesker Company was awarded for their ability to effectively build and lead savvy organizations (Smart 50). This award made Kurt J. Lesker Company more popular.

In December 2017, Kurt J. Lesker Company was awarded a patent for its atomic layer deposition system. Due to this company has announced patent number 9,695,510 for atomic layer deposition system.

Research Methodology: Middle East & Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

