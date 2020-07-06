Architectural Hardware Market is Expected to Garner Valuation of $23.2 Billion by 2026

Allied Market Research has published a new report, titled, “Architectural Hardware Market by Application (Doors, Windows, Furniture, and Shower), and End User (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″.

According to this report, the global architectural hardware market size was valued at $15.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The architectural hardware market has witnessed substantial rise over the past few years and is expected to record similar growth during the coming years.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global architectural hardware market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 54.9% share of the global market, followed by North America.

Increase in industrialization and urbanization, particularly in the emerging markets, further fuels the architectural hardware market growth.

In addition, increase in demand for architectural hardware in the construction industries is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast year.

