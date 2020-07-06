Agritourism Market Insights, Trends and Growth Outlook 2028

Global Agritourism Market: Overview

The term agritourism is related to the standard of living, economic progression, and social & cultural growth of rural areas. Recently the global agritourism market is experiencing a major growth owing to the rising demand for recreational activities for families at an economical price rather than other expensive activities packages. Also, growing demand by consumers for food and other experience during a farm stay is another factor that is influencing the growth of global agritourism market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

A recent report by TMR Research is curated to help the businesses to have a clear picture of global agritourism market. The report provides complete analysis of the market by covering various facets. It sheds light on areas such as notable developments, key opportunities, challenges, and key trends of global agritourism market.

Global Agritourism Market: Notable Developments

Agritourism is huge domain hence there are multiple players in global agritoursim market. Since there are various players the market is highly competitive. However, there are only few players that dominate the global agritourism market. As a result, the market is moderately consolidated in nature. Since these prominent players account for the majority of the share of the market, the entry of new players is quite difficult in the forecast period. In order to have a sustainable future in the global agritourism market, new players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and collaborations.

Whereas, established players are investing significantly in research and development activities and implementing various technologies in order to provide innovative products to the customers.

Pennsylvania State Extension is making arrangements to organize better resources for agritourism operators in the state. Moreover, it has developed a survey that is aimed to understand various drivers and restraints that are controlling the growth of agritourism market.

Florida Agritourism Association joined hands with Visit Florida and launched their new mobile app. This app connects the tourists with various agricultural estates of Florida. The app contains integrated network of ranches, farms, vineyards that allows visitors to visit them under offerings of state’s agritourism.

Global Agritourism Market: Key Drivers

The growth of global agritourism market is majorly driven by factors such as growing demand for various recreational activities for families on various farmlands. Various government initiatives are also some of the major factors that are promoting the growth of global agritourism market in the forecast of 2018 to 2028.

Rising demand for local food and beverages during the farm stay is also influencing the growth of global agritourism market. Furthermore, the changing national policies where the tourists are driven to farmlands in order to understand agriculture and help farmers is yet another factor that is influencing the growth global agritourism market during the forecast period.

Global Agritourism Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global agritourism market is expected to witness maximum growth in Asia Pacific region. The dominance of the region is the result of rising awareness about the agriculture and various government policies to encourage agritourism in the region.

Moreover, North America is expected to be an emerging market for the players of global agritourism market. Rising awareness for agritourism in countries such as U.S. and Canada is the prime reason for the growth of North America in global agritoursim market. Futhermore, various initiatives by the government in order to promote the agricultural tourism is yet another factor that is responsible for the growth of the region in the market.

