Warehouse Robotics Market Size and Forecast To 2025

Global Warehouse Robotics Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Warehouse Robotics Market was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.47% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Warehouse Robotics?

A Warehouse Robotics are robots that are implemented warehouses as a result of increasing incorporation of automation in various industries as well as the rising amount of completion. The warehouse robots aid in modern logistics operations greatly for functions such as pick & place, palletizing & depalletizing, transportation and packaging. Common industry’s in which warehouse robotics are used are E-Commerce, chemical, rubber, & plastic, food & beverages, automotive, electrical & electronics, metal and machinery and pharmaceuticals.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors that are aiding in the growth of the Warehouse Robotics market include the growing e-commerce industry as well as the necessity for the enhanced quality and reliability in warehouse operations. Factors such as its high initial cost of investment as well as the lack of skilled workforce available for the management of the technology are restraining the overall Warehouse Robotics market growth.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Warehouse Robotics Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Warehouse Robotics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc., Amazon.Com, Inc. (Amazon Robotics), Honeywell International, Inc. (Intelligrated), Omron Corp. (Adept Technology, Inc.), Fetch Robotics, Inc. and IAM Robotics.. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market , By Type

? Mobile Robots

? Parallel Robots

? Cartesian Robots

? Articulated Robots

? Cylindrical Robots

? Scara Robots

Global Warehouse Robotics Market , By Software

? Warehouse Management System

? Warehouse Control System

? Warehouse Execution System

Global Warehouse Robotics Market , By Function

? Pick & Place

? Palletizing & Depalletizing

? Transportation

? Packaging

Global Warehouse Robotics Market , By Industry

? E-Commerce

? Chemical, Rubber, & Plastic

? Food & Beverages

? Automotive

? Electrical & Electronics

? Metal and Machinery

? Pharmaceuticals

? Others

Global Warehouse Robotics Market Geographic Scope

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Latin America

o Brazil

? Rest of the World

