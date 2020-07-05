Video Analytics Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview and Forecast by 2028

Video Analytics is a computerized processing and automated analysis of the created, captured, or monitored video content during video surveillance. A large amount of video data is generated by industry video surveillance, city surveillance, and social media and websites, and it also takes a lot of storage space. Video analytics automates the cycle of video monitoring by providing consumers with reduced costs and reliable service delivery high-end benefits.

The Global Video Analytics Market research report was conducted in five stages, including secondary research, primary research, expert advice on subject matter, quality assurance, and final analysis.

It provides enhanced security and surveillance solutions by automatically monitoring person, vehicle, and object video frames and their associated behaviours.

The video-analytics are used in the settings of the area, store, vehicle and worksite. Currently the video analytics are being used to gain insights for decision making. The sector of video surveillance uses this to evaluate risks, to detect, mitigate and track purposes.

The demand for video analytics is rising, due to the existence of growing economies such as China and India. Market affects positively are the growing video surveillance and retail industries in the area. China, for example, has implemented the Social Credit System which uses its citizen’s extensive facial recognition.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd Aventura Technologies, Inc. Axis Communications AB Cisco Systems, Inc. Honeywell International, Inc. IBM Corporation Intellivision PureTech Systems, Inc. Verint Systems, Inc. Quognify

The video analytics market has been segmented by component (software and services), deployment (cloud and on-premises), organization size (small & medium enterprises and large enterprises), and application (retail, healthcare, bfsi, transportation and logistics, government, manufacturing, mining, others).

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

◦ North America, by Country

▪ US

▪ Canada

▪ Mexico

◦ North America, by Component

◦ North America, by Deployment

◦ North America, by Organization Size

◦ North America, by Application

Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Country

▪ Germany

▪ UK

▪ France

▪ Italy

▪ Spain

▪ The Netherlands

▪ Rest of Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Component

◦ Western Europe, by Deployment

◦ Western Europe, by Organization Size

◦ Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Country

▪ China

▪ India

▪ Japan

▪ South Korea

▪ Australia

▪ Indonesia

▪ Rest of Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Component

◦ Asia Pacific, by Deployment

◦ Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

◦ Asia Pacific, by Application

Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Country

▪ Russia

▪ Turkey

▪ Rest of Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Component

◦ Eastern Europe, by Deployment

◦ Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

◦ Eastern Europe, by Application

Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Country

▪ UAE

▪ Saudi Arabia

▪ Qatar

▪ Iran

▪ Rest of Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Component

◦ Middle East, by Deployment

◦ Middle East, by Organization Size

◦ Middle East, by Application

Rest of the World

◦ Rest of the World, by Country

▪ South America

▪ Africa

◦ Rest of the World, by Component

◦ Rest of the World, by Deployment

◦ Rest of the World, by Organization Size

◦ Rest of the World, by Application

Objectives of this report:

To estimate market size for video analytics market on regional and global basis.

To identify major segments in video analytics market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

To provide a competitive scenario for the video analytics market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of video analytics market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

