UV Disinfection Equipment Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with COVID-19 Impact by 2026

Global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2019 to 2026. Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection is a non-chemical process whereby a pathogen, within a liquid or gaseous medium or on a surface, is exposed to a dosage of ultraviolet radiation near the peak of germicidal effectiveness, to deactivate pathogen’s DNA, such that the pathogen is unable to reproduce.

The increasing concern to provide safe drinking water in emerging nations is a driver for the market. Since UV is considered the safest water treatment option, it is expected that it would be used by emerging nations like India and China for water treatment. Moreover, UV disinfection is an environmentally friendly treatment method compared to chlorine, which leaves behind chemical by-products in water, and is also cost effective than disinfection methods such as ozonation and ultrasonic treatment. These factors are expected to increase the demand for UV disinfection equipment and eventually drive the growth of the market.

Download Sample [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/253

By application, the UV disinfection equipment market is segmented into water treatment (municipal, residential, and commercial), wastewater treatment, air treatment (healthcare facilities, residential & commercial, and bio terror agents), food & beverage disinfection, and surface disinfection. The water treatment segment is expected to grow as UV light has become a widely accepted equipment to treat water being extremely efficient methodology to kill harmful microorganisms or to make their cellular functions inactive. Water treatment by UV equipment is suitable for different residential and commercial applications such as water treatment can be used in agriculture for irrigation, dairy, and livestock, and for residential and municipal drinking water and swimming pools and spas.

By end use industry, the UV disinfection equipment market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is expected to grow as residential ultraviolet water disinfection equipment provide safe household potable water for drinking, cooking, and bathing. Household disinfection systems are useful for treating well and spring-fed water. It utilizes UV-C energy to inactivate pathogens without adding anything to water. This system leaves no aftertaste, no chemicals, and no harmful by-products making it a better choice for residential purpose. These factors are expected to increase the UV disinfection equipment market growth.

By component, the UV disinfection equipment market is classified into UV lamp, controller unit, quartz sleeve, reactor chamber, and others. The controller unit segment is expected to grow as controller unit manages the overall electrical output of the UV lamp used in the UV disinfection equipment and powers the lamp to produce UV-C light to disinfect water.

For Purchase [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/253

By marketing channel, the UV disinfection equipment market is categorized into direct marketing and indirect marketing. The direct marketing segment is expected to grow as direct marketing channel helps sellers to reach potential customers for products like UV disinfection equipment.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounts for a major share in the market due to increase in demand for UV disinfection for water treatment for residential, commercial, and industrial usage in developing economies such as India and China. This factor is anticipated to increase the Asia-Pacific UV disinfection equipment market size from 2019 to 2026.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the UV Disinfection Equipment Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/253?reqfor=covid

Key Findings of the UV Disinfection Equipment Market :

The North America UV disinfection equipment market is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of nearly 15.2%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

The residential end-use industry segment is expected to dominate the market, garnering a UV disinfection equipment market share of 44.8%, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the UV disinfection equipment market with a revenue share of over 30.3% in 2018.

The key players operating in the global high purity alumina market include Halma Plc, Xylem Inc, Danaher Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Severn Trent Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., American Ultraviolet, Xenex, and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation.

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.