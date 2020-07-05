U.S. Electric Bus Charging Station Market Research Report by P&S Intelligence

The U.S. government is trying to deploy as many electric buses as possible in the transportation system of the country. For example, transit operators in Los Angeles and Seattle have committed to convert the entire traditional bus fleets to electric buses. Electric vehicles however cannot function properly if adequate charging infrastructure is not available, because of which the requirement for electric bus charging stations in the U.S. is increasing as well. Ascribed to these factors, the U.S. electric bus charging station market is predicted to generate $184.5 million by 2025, increasing from $20.9 million in 2018, advancing at a 37.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2025).

The different types of electric bus charging stations are inductive, plug-in, and pantograph. Among these, the demand for plug-in charging was the highest in 2018, which is particularly because of the early adoption of these charging stations for personal vehicles. Other than this, the demand for pantograph charging stations is also projected to increase considerably in the years to come because of their fast charging abilities. The two major types of connectors used in these charging stations are J1772 and combined charging system (CCS), between which, the demand for J1772 was higher in the past.

These are preferred more, despite their high overhead cost, because of their vehicle-to-grid reactive power capability. Furthermore, they also allow manufacturers to reduce the weight of electric buses, which, in turn, enables faster charging at higher power level. The demand for fast charging stations in the U.S. is rising rapidly, which is also leading to the growth of the U.S. electric bus charging station market. Fast charging stations have the capability to charge an electric bus with a high-voltage direct current in about 30 minutes in comparison to slow charging stations, which take over 5 hours for charging a bus.

Hence, the demand for electric bus charging stations in the U.S. is growing because of the increasing deployment of electric buses in the country.