Tuned Mass Damper Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tuned Mass Damper market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Tuned Mass Damper Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tuned Mass Damper market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Tuned Mass Damper Market By Product Type (Vertical Tmd, Horizontal Tmd), By Application (Large Structures, Narrow Structures, Wide Structures, Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Tuned Mass Damper (TMD) Market by Product Type (Vertical TMD, Horizontal TMD), By Application (Large Structures, Narrow Structures, Wide Structures, Others), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global tuned mass damper (TMD) market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global tuned mass damper (TMD) market is projected to be US$ 86.6 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 146.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

A tuned mass damper (TMD) is a device which has a mass, a spring, and a damper which is affixed to a structure for reducing the dynamic response created due to explosion, earthquakes, extreme wind etc. Horizontal Tuned Mass Damper dampens horizontal vibrations and therefore used in vertical structures such as spires, towers etc. whereas Vertical Tuned Mass Damper reduces vertical vibrations and are used in horizontal constructions such as bridges. Demand for high rise building is proliferating due to high real estate prices. All such towers require tuned mass dampers to make the building secure and protect it against damages that may occur due to sway, vibrations etc. This is expected to drive the market forward.

Government initiatives Government initiatives such as sea and river bridges for better connectivity is anticipated to drive the market growth as long decks, pedestrian walkways etc. require tuned mass damper for dampening the oscillations.

Reliable and robust technology Tuned mass damper is a simple yet very reliable and robust technology. It requires a lesser amount of capital investment, and it is very low maintenance, which is forecasted to drive the market forward.

Global Tuned Mass Damper (TMD) Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Protection against structural failure People prefer to buy apartments in towers where tuned mass dampers are installed because it safeguards the building as well as its occupants against natural calamities like earthquakes or high wind resistance at higher floors etc. TMD protects the building against structural failure and also avoids discomfort for people in the building. This is expected to aid market growth.

However, a significant amount of area is needed to install the tuned mass damper, which could slightly hinder the market growth as real estate prices of such towers are very high. Also, the effectiveness of TMD is dependent on the accuracy of tuning. Therefore, is it very necessary to tune the damper precisely, which is difficult to achieve and hence could affect the market growth.

Global tuned mass damper market (TMD) is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into vertical TMD and horizontal TMD. Horizontal TMD accounts for the majority share in the global tuned mass damper (TMD) market. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Large Structures, Narrow Structures, Wide Structures and Others. Large structures account for the majority share in the global tuned mass damper (TMD) market, followed by wide structures.

Global Tuned Mass Damper (TMD) Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the World. China accounts for the majority share in the global tuned mass damper market, owing to increasing government initiatives towards improving infrastructure such as building sea and river bridges for better connectivity. Also, China is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as North America, Europe and Japan are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global tuned mass damper market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Taylor Devices, Inc., GERB Schwingungsisolierungen GmbH & Co KG, Design, Imaging, & Control, Inc., Vibratec Akustikprodukter AB, TVS Acoustics, Jiangsu ROAD Damping Technology CO., Ltd.

Key Market Segments

Type

Vertical TMD

Horizontal TMD

Application

Large Structures

Narrow Structures

Wide Structures

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Taylor Devices Inc.

GERB Schwingungsisolierungen GmbH & Co KG

Design

Imaging & Control Inc.

Vibratec Akustikprodukter AB

TVS Acoustics

Jiangsu ROAD Damping Technology CO.Ltd

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Tuned Mass Damper Market By Product Type (Vertical Tmd, Horizontal Tmd), By Application (Large Structures, Narrow Structures, Wide Structures, Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580