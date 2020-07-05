Tert-Butanol Market 2020-2028 Analysis and Forecast Research Report by Leading Industries Evonik Industries AG, Kuraray Co., Ltd, Lotte Chemical Titan Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials, Maruzen Petrochemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

A recent report published by QMI on tert-butanol market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of tert-butanol market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for tert-butanol during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of tert-butanol to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the tert-butanol market has been segmented by application: (solvents & intermediates, ethanol denaturants, MTBES&ETBES, methylmethacrylates [MMAS], and others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For tert-butanol market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the tert-butanol market.

North America and Western Europe have been traditional suppliers of chemicals like specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, etc. There have been several transitions in the production methods of chemicals and their respective applications in various industries which is estimated to drive the demand for tert-butanol market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a substantial growth in tert-butanol market as there is a major demand because of the growth of major end-use industries such as marine, industrial, construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, etc. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for tert-butanol market.

Major Companies:Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Kuraray Co., Ltd, Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical Industry Group Co., Ltd., Lotte Chemical Titan Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials, Maruzen Petrochemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, and Wanhua Industrial Group.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

o Solvents & Intermediates

o Ethanol Denaturants

o MTBEs & ETBEs

o Methylmethacrylates [MMAs]By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Application

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Application

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Application

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Application

Years Covered in the Study:

Historic Year: 2016-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2028O

bjectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for tert-butanol market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in tert-butanol market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the tert-butanol market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of tert-butanol market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

