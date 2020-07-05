Steam Turbine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends by 2026

The steam turbine market is anticipated to experience growth owing to increase in thermal power generation and rise in demand for undisturbed electric supply. Steam turbine is broadly classified into impulse turbine and reaction turbine. Impulse turbines have fixed nozzles, which set the steam flow into high speed jets. They also absorb high velocity and high pressure. Reaction turbines are efficient at lower pressure stage. Under high pressure stage, pressure leakage is observed around blade tips. Steam turbine is used for both, industrial as well as domestic varying its capacity from 100kW to over 250MW. Rapid industrialization and power demand in developing countries boost the growth of the steam turbine market share.

Steam turbine converts the thermal energy into mechanical energy. Steam turbines utilize high pressure and high temperature steam. It possess high rotational speed and efficiency. These are mostly used in petrochemical industries, pharmaceuticals industries, and paper mills. It is mostly used for power generation.

Factors that drive the growth of the steam turbine market include efficient power supply for both residential as well as industrial sectors. Steam turbines can use a variety of sources such as biomass and coal for steam generation. This drives the market growth. Efficiency of small steam turbines is comparatively poor, which restrains the market growth. Achievement of cleaner process for power generation is another opportunity which boosts the demand for steam turbine in the global market.

The steam turbine market is segmented on the basis of capacity, design, steam flow, application, and region. On the basis of capacity, it is further classified into less than 300 MW, 300 MW to 599 MW, and 600 MW & above. Based on design, the market is bifurcated into impulse and reaction. On basis of steam flow, it is categorized into axial, radial, and tangential. Based on application, the market is further segmented into energy & power, petrochemical, industrial, transport, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global steam turbine industry. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Sulzer Ltd, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas Inc., Turbine Generator Maintenance Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd., JSW Power Systems Private Ltd, Elliot Group, Ansaldo Energia and Kessels Steam Turbines. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

