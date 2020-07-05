Sports Supplements Market 2020 Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Analysis

Global “Sports Supplements Market” 2020-2026 report presents a pin-point analysis of market based on type, applications and regions. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The market size section gives the Sports Supplements market revenues, covering noteworthy growth of the market and forecasting the future.

The Sports Supplements market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Sports Supplements market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Sports Supplements market.

Major Players in the global Sports Supplements market include:

Atlantic Grupa

GNC Holdings Inc.

Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc.

NBTY Inc.

Glanbia Plc.

Universal Nutrition.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare

Enervit S.p.A

Scitec Nutrition

Herbalife International

On the basis of types, the Sports Supplements market is primarily split into:

Protein Supplements

Non-Protein Supplements

Herbal Supplements

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Fitness Clubs

Drug Stores

Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Sports Supplements market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Sports Supplements market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Sports Supplements industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Sports Supplements market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Sports Supplements, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Sports Supplements in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Sports Supplements in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Sports Supplements. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Sports Supplements market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Sports Supplements market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

