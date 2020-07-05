Smart Pill Market Opportunities, Current Trends And Industry Analysis by 2028

The Global Smart Pill Market size was valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

The smart pill innovations have recently entered the market and are quickly entering both the industrialized and the developing world. Rising demand and rising adoption rates for tracking and treating diseases through newly developed technologies have given impetus to the global market for smart pill technologies.

Smart pills are capsule-sized ingestible medical devices made up of elements such as sensors, cameras, patches, and trackers that aid in better diagnosis, patient tracking, and targeted drug delivery. They are mainly available as a vitamin capsule-sized pill and have a small wearable sensor pad, a mobile device application, and a portal for providers.

Gastrointestinal (GI) disorders including constipation and gastroparesis are treated using smart pill technology. Smart pill technology operates by supplying the patient with knowledge relevant to various parameters such as pH, gastrointestinal tract temperature and pressure.

As well as their SWOT review and business strategies, this report includes the profiles of key smart pill industry players. Furthermore, these business environments provide a comprehensive summary of each company including potential strategies, key mergers & acquisitions, financial analysis, alliances, agreements, new product introduction, innovative technology innovations and other latest industrial innovations.

Global market reporting for smart pills is segmented by use, target area, indication of disease, end-user, and country. Based on use, the market for smart pills is segmented into endoscopy tablets, drug distribution and patient tracking Based on the target location, the market for smart pills is segmented into the oesophagus, small intestine, large intestine and stomach.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Proteus Digital Health Novartis AG Medtronic, Inc. Boston scientific Smart Pill, Inc. IntroMedic Co. Ltd. Bio-Images Research Limited JINSHAN Science and Technology CapsoVision, Inc. among others.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For smart pill market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the smart pill market.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Product

Capsule Endoscopy

Drug Delivery

Others

Tools

Patient Monitoring

By Operation

Imaging

Monitoring

By End User

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Independent Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Application

By Operation

By End User

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Application

By Operation

By End User

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Application

By Operation

By End User

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Application

By Operation

By End User

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Application

By Operation

By End User

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Application

By Operation

By End User

