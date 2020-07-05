Smart Airports Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2028

The size of the Global Smart Airport Market is driven by growth in the tourism industry coupled with increased air travel for faster transportation and travel benefits for passengers all over the world. These are designed to handle large volume of passengers, as well as offering travelers ease and comfort.

The study offers a clear view of the demand for the smart airports. We also included in the smart airports market a comprehensive competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent vendor operators. An study of Porter’s Five Forces model for the industry was also included for understanding the competitive dynamics of the smart airport industry.

A smart airport framework includes modules, technologies, services and devices that automate and allow the use of airways infrastructure for advanced functions to be implemented. It includes various components such as freight information systems, logistics, check-in and baggage processing, communications, airways analytics, passenger information and booking systems, air traffic control, IP-based security monitoring, and ticketing.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Honeywell Corporation Inc. Collins Aerospace SITA Siemens AG IBM Corporation Cisco Systems Inc. Raytheon Company Kiewit

This market is segmented based on the technology, terminal side, airside, landside and application.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Security Systems

Communication Systems

Cargo & Baggage Handling Control

Air/Ground Traffic Control

Passenger

Endpoint Devices

Others

By Terminal side:

Baggage Handling

Check-in Systems

Building Operations

Sustainable Energy Management

By Airside:

ATM

Resource Management

Aircraft Parking

Aircraft Maintenance

Others

By Landside:

Vehicular Parking

Security

Intelligent Advertising

By Application:

Aeronautical Operations

Non-Aeronautical Operations

By Region:

North America

◦ By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

◦ By Technology

◦ By Terminal side

◦ By Airside

◦ By Landside

◦ By Application

Western Europe

◦ By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

◦ By Technology

◦ By Terminal side

◦ By Airside

◦ By Landside

◦ By Application

Eastern Europe

◦ By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

◦ By Technology

◦ By Terminal side

◦ By Airside

◦ By Landside

◦ By Application

Asia Pacific

◦ By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

◦ By Technology

◦ By Terminal side

◦ By Airside

◦ By Landside

◦ By Application

Middle East

◦ By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

◦ By Technology

◦ By Terminal side

◦ By Airside

◦ By Landside By Application

Rest of the World

◦ By Region (South America, Africa)

◦ By Technology

◦ By Terminal side

◦ By Airside

◦ By Landside

◦ By Application

