Service Analytics Market Future Growth Strategies By Experts & Top Players 2028

A recent report published by QMI on service analytics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of service analytics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.

The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for service analytics during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in service analytics market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the service analytics market has been segmented, by business application (customer service analytics, field service analytics, it service analytics), by Business Application (solution and services), by Deployment mode (on-premises and cloud), by vertical (banking, financial services, and insurance (bfsi), energy and utility, government, healthcare and life sciences, retail and wholesale, manufacturing, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For service analytics market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the service analytics market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and the presence of global companies to cater to the potential end-users are favourable for the growth of the service analytics market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for service analytics market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South

Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of service analytics market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for service analytics market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Agile CRM

2. Aureus Analytics

3. BlueFletch

4. Centina Systems

5. ClickSoftware Technologies

6. Datahero, Inc.

7. Field Squared

8. Helpshift, iCharts

9. Microsoft Corporation

10. Microstrategy Incorporated

11. Mobi, Numerify, Inc.

12. Oracle

13. Paskon, Inc.

14. Salesforce.com, Inc.

15. SAP SE

16. SAS Institute

17. Servicenow, Inc.

18. Sisense

19. Tableau Software

Market Segmentation:

By Business Application:

Customer Service Analytics

Field Service Analytics

IT Service Analytics

By Deployment Mode:

On-Premises and Cloud

By Vertical:

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and Utility

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Wholesale

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America

North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America, by Business Application

North America, by Deployment Mode

North America, by Vertical

Western Europe

Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

Western Europe, by Business Application

Western Europe, by Deployment Mode

Western Europe, by Vertical

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Business Application

Asia Pacific, by Deployment Mode

Asia Pacific, by Vertical

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Business Application

Eastern Europe, by Deployment Mode

Eastern Europe, by Vertical

Middle East

Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Middle East, by Business Application

Middle East, by Deployment Mode

Middle East, by Vertical

Rest of the World

Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

Rest of the World, by Business Application

Rest of the World, by Deployment Mode

Rest of the World, by Vertical

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the service analytics market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the service analytics market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the service analytics market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the service analytics market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

