Ride Sharing Market Worldwide & Regional Industry Size, Trends, Analysis, Statistics & Forecast 2028

Ride sharing plays an important part in the enhancement of passenger service. The global market for ride-sharing is heavily dependent on this factor, which predicts significant growth over the forecast period (2016-2028). Ride sharing includes services such as carpooling, and car-hailing has emerged as a concept has gained substantial popularity in the mobility sector in recent years, which significantly contributes to market growth.
Use of smart devices, such as tablets, wearable devices, smart-phones, and notepads, encourages ride sharing market players to build mobile application software that will help passengers access the services easily. The application offers diverse features such as driver and user information, making it simple for everyone to monitor the journey.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
- Uber Technologies Inc.
- Lyft Inc.
- Didi Chuxing Technology
- Grab Taxi Holdings
- Gett Inc
The global ride sharing market can be categorized by Travel Type, Business Model, Target Customer Ownership and Region. It can be categorized as: On Demand, Short Distance, Corporate, Fixed Distance Ridesharing, Commuting Ridesharing, and Dynamic Ridesharing by Form of Travel. It can be categorized by Business Model as: Business to Consumer (B2C), Peer to Peer (P2P), and Business to Business (B2B) By Ownership it can be categorized as: Business Owned, Privately Held, and Company Controlled. It can be identified by Target customers as: Parents, Commuters and Others.
Throughout the forecast period the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest rising area for the ride sharing industry. With major investments by multinational corporations in the region, this region has become one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the last few decades. China, Japan, India, and South Korea were some of Asia Pacific’s main markets for ride sharing.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Commuting Ride sharing
Dynamic Ride sharing
Fixed Long Distance Ride sharing
By Expanse:
Inter-city
Intra-city
By Ownership:
Privately-Owned
Company-Owned
Business-Owned
By Business Model:
Peer-to-Peer (P2P)
Business-to-Business (B2B)
Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
By Region:
North America
By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
By Type
By Expanse
By Ownership
By Business Model
Western Europe:
By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Type
By Expanse
By Ownership
By Business Model
Eastern Europe:
By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
By Type
By Expanse
By Ownership
By Business Model
Asia Pacific
By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Type
By Expanse
By Ownership
By Business Model
Middle East:
By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)
By Type
By Expanse
By Ownership
By Business Model
Rest of the World
By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)
By Type
By Expanse
By Ownership
By Business Model
