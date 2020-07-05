Off The Road Tire Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview and Forecast by 2028

The Global Off The Road Tire Market is projected to reach USD 69.51 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
The 2016 Analysis Report Global “Off The Road Tire Market “contains all the study material on Market Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research around the world. The study also analyzes Off The Road Tire’s competitive landscape and offers profiles of major players operating on the market
Growing infrastructure development activities across the globe will fuel demand growth for off the road tires over the time frame of the report. Emerging economies invest heavily in construction activities and thus create demand for construction vehicles.
off the road tire market segmented by construction type (bias, radial, non-pneumatic), by vehicle type (earthmovers, loaders & dozers, graders, material handling equipment, tractors & agricultural equipment), by end users (construction, industrial, mining, agriculture, ports, others), by region (north america, western europe, eastern europe, asia pacific, middle east, rest of the world)
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
- Continental AG
- Bridgestone Corporation
- MICHELIN
- Good Year Tire Company
- Prometeon Tyre Group S.R.L.
- Yokohama Tire Corporation
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.
- Nokian Tyres
- China National Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
- Trelleborg AB
- Apollo Tyres Ltd.
- Quindao Rhino Tyre Co. Ltd.
- Titan
- International Inc.
- Balkrishna Industries Limited
- Double Coin Tyre Group Ltd.
- Triangle Group Co. Ltd.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the off-road tire market globally. In the Asia Pacific region, China is a leading off – the-road vehicle producer, and it also has the highest sales volume, thus driving growth off the region’s road tire industry. Countries such as India, Japan, Thailand, and Malaysia are also experiencing a boom in off-road tire and vehicle sales, with growing population and per capita income shifting towards mechanizing farming activities that have created a favorable climate for market growth in the region.
Market Segmentation:
By Construction Type:
Bias
Radial
Non-Pneumatic
By Vehicle Type:
Earthmovers
Loaders & Dozers
Graders
Material Handling Equipment
Tractors & Agricultural Equipment
By End User:
Construction
Industrial
Mining
Agriculture
Ports
Others
By Region:
North America
By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
By Construction Type
By Vehicle Type
By End-User
Western Europe:
By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Construction Type
By Vehicle Type
By End-User
Eastern Europe:
By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
By Construction Type
By Vehicle Type
By End-User
Asia Pacific
By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Construction Type
By Vehicle Type
By End-User
Middle East:
By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)
By Construction Type
By Vehicle Type
By End-User
Rest of the World
By Region (South America, Africa)
By Construction Type
By Vehicle Type
By End-User
