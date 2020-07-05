Off The Road Tire Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview and Forecast by 2028

The Global Off The Road Tire Market is projected to reach USD 69.51 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Growing infrastructure development activities across the globe will fuel demand growth for off the road tires over the time frame of the report. Emerging economies invest heavily in construction activities and thus create demand for construction vehicles.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Continental AG Bridgestone Corporation MICHELIN Good Year Tire Company Prometeon Tyre Group S.R.L. Yokohama Tire Corporation Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. Nokian Tyres China National Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. Trelleborg AB Apollo Tyres Ltd. Quindao Rhino Tyre Co. Ltd. Titan International Inc. Balkrishna Industries Limited Double Coin Tyre Group Ltd. Triangle Group Co. Ltd.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the off-road tire market globally. In the Asia Pacific region, China is a leading off – the-road vehicle producer, and it also has the highest sales volume, thus driving growth off the region’s road tire industry. Countries such as India, Japan, Thailand, and Malaysia are also experiencing a boom in off-road tire and vehicle sales, with growing population and per capita income shifting towards mechanizing farming activities that have created a favorable climate for market growth in the region.

Market Segmentation:

By Construction Type:

Bias

Radial

Non-Pneumatic

By Vehicle Type:

Earthmovers

Loaders & Dozers

Graders

Material Handling Equipment

Tractors & Agricultural Equipment

By End User:

Construction

Industrial

Mining

Agriculture

Ports

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Construction Type

By Vehicle Type

By End-User

Western Europe:

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Construction Type

By Vehicle Type

By End-User

Eastern Europe:

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Construction Type

By Vehicle Type

By End-User

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Construction Type

By Vehicle Type

By End-User

Middle East:

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Construction Type

By Vehicle Type

By End-User

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Construction Type

By Vehicle Type

By End-User

