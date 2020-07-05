Mineral Supplements Market Size, Global Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Technologies, Trends and Forecast To 2025

The National Institutes of Health defines mineral supplements as a combination of vitamins and minerals, and sometimes other ingredients as well. Vitamins and minerals perform unique roles in the human body and are essential to maintain the various functions of the body.

Do they, don’t they? The jury’s out on the benefits of mineral supplements for geriatric ailments

The drivers for increased uptake in the mineral supplements market comprise a higher life expectancy on account of medical improvements, greater awareness of consuming mineral supplements for health benefits, along with immense workplace stress. WHO data suggests that people above the age of 60 will outnumber children below the age of five by the end of this year. By 2050, approximately two billion people will be 60 years and older. A study where test subjects were administered a high dose of mineral supplements showed promising signs of slowed vision loss for age-related macular degeneration. Some research has even indicated that mineral supplements could reduce the overall risk of cancer in men.

Millennials and Gen-X obsessed with staying fit and healthy to look good boosting demand in the mineral supplements market

Taking mineral supplements allows millennials and Gen-X to incorporate their recommended daily dosage minerals. An emphasis on maintaining an active lifestyle and preference for preventive healthcare is fueling growth in the global mineral supplements market. Another area to look out for is mineral-fortified cosmetics, particularly among image conscious customers spanning demographics.

Health experts put the brakes on consumption of mineral supplements

One of the biggest restraints in revenue growth of the mineral supplements market are contrary academic and scientific views suggesting natural nutrition alone. The Harvard Medical School has published a report that questions the need for mineral supplements. Similarly, while some studies suggest a lower risk of cancer in men who consume mineral supplements, the vast majority do not – additional research is needed to confirm this. Furthermore, dubious unproven marketing claims made by companies about purported benefits can make customers wary, thereby impacting growth in sales of mineral supplements.

Bone and joint supplements to lead the mineral supplements market

Mineral supplements are available in numerous forms including pills, capsules, gel, granules, and fluids. In terms of application, the mineral supplements market can be classified into eye health supplements, heart supplements, and bone & joint supplements. The bone and joint supplements segment is key as calcium supplements are recommended for all age groups, particularly so for older citizens and pregnant women. This is because of the high risk of breast cancer and osteoporosis that some women face at an early stage in their lives.

When it comes to technological innovations, they are all but essential for survival in the mineral supplements market. In December 2018, Nanova Tech launched the next generation of Nano-Cal supplements on its website. Furthermore, there has been heightened M&A activity as key players realize the importance of the mineral supplements market. In 2016, the German healthcare corporation Stada purchased Nature Aid, a British mineral supplements manufacturer. Private equity also seems to be seeking branded businesses capable of delivering high ROI in the mineral supplements market.

Huge population and booming income growth win-win situation for APEC and MEA mineral supplements markets

Led by China and India, the APAC region takes the lion’s share in the mineral supplements market. While a rapidly ageing population is the primary consumer in China, an extremely young population is consuming more mineral supplements in India. India’s per capita income and discretionary spending are both predicted to rise by double digits during 2016-2026. Along with APAC, companies are advised to target highly populous countries in the MEA region as awareness and education levels there grow by leaps and bounds. In 2018, iNova Pharmaceuticals unveiled its Big O campaign to raise public awareness about osteoporosis. Such campaigns are expected to benefit the MEA mineral supplements market.

The largest players in the mineral supplements market are Nestle, Amway, Glanbia, Herbalife International of America, Bayer AG., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and BASF SE. Some supermarket chains such as Costco and Walmart have introduced their own private label mineral supplements to cater to customer demand for lower priced alternatives. These products are advertised as lifestyle brands to distinguish them from larger rivals, growing the overall mineral supplements market.

Could mineral supplements companies exploit customers during COVID-19?

Dietary surveys conducted across the US and other countries show that very few individuals include a diet that follows medical guidelines – mainly due to cost or lack of availability. The COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns are projected to directly contribute to food insecurity and make incorporating a healthy diet even more challenging. Although current data about the effects of mineral supplements on COVID-19 is scarce, past research suggests that they might indeed reduce the risk of viral infections. However, there is a strong possibility of mineral supplements companies exploiting the pandemic to make tall health claims. Although regulatory bodies such as the U.S FDA do keep a hawk’s eye on companies making fraudulent products that claim to treat, cure, or diagnose COVID-19, customers are still advised to be extra vigilant in these uncertain times.

