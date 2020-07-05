Micro Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) Market Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities, Emerging Trends 2028 | Leading Players: General Electric, AISIN SEIKI, Siemens, 2G Energy AG, Veolia, Samad Power and Aegis Energy, Vaillant, Marathon Engine Systems among Others

This detailed market study covers micro combined heat and power (mCHP) market growth potentials which can assist the stake holders to understand key trends and prospects in micro combined heat and power (mCHP) market identifying the growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global micro combined heat and power (mCHP) market.

According to the report, the global micro combined heat and power (mCHP) market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The micro combined heat and power system is energy combining electricity generation and heating simultaneously for residential purposes. The energy conversion from fuel energy to electric power is done by the Sterling engine and heating of water and space is done by utilizing waste heat through the heat exchanger.

The major factor driving the micro combined heat and power market include increasing demand for energy efficiency in the industries and rising use of natural gas for power generation. The phasing out of coal based power generation has given rise to large scale natural gas fired cogeneration plants.

Key Factors Impacting the Growth of Micro Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) Market:

Rise in distributed power generation, especially for natural gas based distributed generation has provided opportunities particularly for a gas engine, fuel cell and microturbine based CHP systems.

The micro combined heat and power market segmentation is based on capacity, prime mover, fuel, end-user and region.

Key Developments in Micro Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) Market:

In April 2018, GE signed an agreement with Green tech to supply 21 Jenbacher gas engines for CHP generation in Russian food and beverage glass, agricuture and chemical processes industries.

In February 2018, 2G Energy installed a 600 kW CHP plant at the KB Specialty Foods facility in Indiana, US. The plant was expected to utilize biogas produced from waste food in the plant convert it into electrical and thermal power.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

Detailed information for markets like North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World is provided by the global outlook for micro combined heat and power (mCHP) market. During the forecast period, North America and Western Europe are projected as main regions for micro combined heat and power (mCHP) market. As one of the developed regions, the energy & power sector is important for the operations of different industries in this area

This is one of the key factors regulating micro combined heat and power (mCHP) market growth in those regions. Some of the major countries covered in this region include the USA, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, etc.

During the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing regions for the micro combined heat and power (mCHP) market. Some of the fastest-growing economies and increasing energy & power demand to cater for high population & industries are expected to drive demand in this area. During the forecast period, China and India are expected to record large demand. During the forecast period, the Middle East & Africa which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Qatar and others promises high market potential. In terms of market demand during the forecast period, the rest of the world including South America and Africa are developing regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for micro combined heat and power (mCHP) market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global micro combined heat and power (mCHP) market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

The leading companies in the market are focused on the product development as well as the acquisition in the market to enhance the market share in the global market during the forecast period. The main players include in the market are Yanmar, Vaillant, Marathon Engine Systems, ENER-G Rudox, BDR Thermea, Viessmann, General Electric, AISIN SEIKI, Siemens, 2G Energy AG, Veolia, Samad Power and Aegis Energy.

Market Segmentation:

By Capacity

Upto 10 MW

10 MW to 150 MW

150 MW to 300 MW

Above 300 MW

By Prime Mover

Gas Turbine

Steam Turbine

Fuel cell

Reciprocating Engine

Microturbine

By Fuel

Coal

Natural Gas

Biogas

Nuclear

Diesel

Others

By End-User Industry

Utilities

Onsite Commercial

Onsite Industrial

Residential

Others

By Region:

North America Micro Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) Market

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Capacity

By Prime Mover

By Fuel

By End-User

Europe Micro Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) Market

By Country (Germany, Russia UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

By Capacity

By Prime Mover

By Fuel

By End-User

Asia Pacific Micro Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) Market

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Capacity

By Prime Mover

By Fuel

By End-User

Middle East & Africa Micro Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) Market

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

By Capacity

By Prime Mover

By Fuel

By End-User

South America Micro Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) Market

By Country (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of South America)

By Capacity

By Prime Mover

By Fuel

By End-User

