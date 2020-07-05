Know about Impact of Covid-19 on Coating Equipment Market Influencing Factors by Top Companies like – Anest Iwata, Asahi Sunac Corporation, Wagner GmbH

“Overview Of Coating Equipment Industry 2020-2025:

Powder coating equipment is generally used to coat metal surfaces. Equipment used to apply powder coating is dependent on the shape of the object, size of the object, and other parameters. The commonly used process for applying powder coating to metal surfaces is spraying powder coating by corona or tribo guns. The coated object is then cured in oven so as to form a uniform film of coatings. Various industries have started using powder coatings as they are free from volatile organic components. Moreover, increasing concerns about environment conservation and use of environment-friendly products are expected to fuel the demand for the powder coatings, thereby leading towards the growth of the powder coating equipment segment of the coating equipment market.

Major end-use industries of coating equipment are automotive, industrial, and aerospace. In 2017, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the coating equipment market, owing to increased use of industrial coatings in heavy machinery as well as chemical and manufacturing industries. The specialty coatings applied by specialty coating equipment are long-lasting, uniform, and offer required finish. Increasing demand for industrial coatings from different end-use industries is expected to drive the growth of the industrial segment of the coating equipment market during the forecast period.

Coating Equipment Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , Nordson Corporation, IHI Ionbond AG, IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V., Sulzer Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Sata GmbH & Co. Kg, Graco Inc., Anest Iwata, Asahi Sunac Corporation, Wagner GmbH

The global Coating Equipment market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are: , Liquid Coating Equipment, Powder Coating Equipment, Specialty Coating Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, covers: , Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial, Building & Infrastructure, Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

To know the Global Coating Equipment Market size by pinpointing its sub-segments.

To study the important players and analyse their growth plans.

To analyse the amount and value of the Global Coating Equipment Market, depending on key regions

To analyse the Global Coating Equipment Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine the Global Coating Equipment Market size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information.

Primary worldwide Global Coating Equipment Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

