Humidity Sensor Market 2020 | Analyzing The COVID-19 Impact Followed By Restraints, Opportunities And Projected Developments

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Humidity Sensor market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Humidity Sensor Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Humidity Sensor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Humidity Sensor Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Humidity Sensor Market

The global humidity sensor market size was valued at USD 901.7 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2025. Humidity sensors can sense the levels of moisture present in the air in real time with high accuracy. The rising adoption of these sensors for moisture-sensitive applications in industries, such as food & beverages, healthcare, and textile, among others, is expected to drive the market growth. Regulations laid down by governments of developed economies in regions, such as North America and Europe, have mandated the use of these sensors in industries, such as food processing, printing, and textile. For example, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) mandates the usage of these sensors in the food & beverage industry as higher levels of moisture can cause contamination and affect the food quality. The increasing demand for contactless sensors that can be deployed in potentially hazardous environments, such as places exposed to radiations, is a major factor driving the market growth.

The use of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology in sensing applications has been growing lately. As such, the demand for humidity sensor solutions based on MEMS technology is growing as a result. The rising adoption of wireless sensors in applications, such as greenhouse farming for climate monitoring, is another major factor expected to boost the demand for these sensors over the forecast period. Another significant factor that is expected to drive the demand for humidity sensor solutions is the added advantages they can offer over conventional sensors, such as easy implementation and low power consumption.

People often feel uncomfortable in humid environments. As a result, humidity sensor solutions are being deployed for commercial applications as well as for household applications. Some of the common applications include air conditioners, smoke alarms, air purifiers, and smart thermostats, among others. Humidity sensor solutions vary in terms of their cost and size depending on their applications. The growing preference for compact and cost-effective sensing solutions is particularly anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Humidity sensor companies are striving to improve sensing control and accuracy. Hence, they are particularly focusing on proven sensing technologies. The growing emphasis on continuous and real-time monitoring is also prompting them to focus on miniaturization, networking/communication, power management, and reliability. As such, application-specific product development is expected to emerge as the latest norm in the industry over the forecast period.

End Use Insights

Based on end use, the market has been further segmented into automotive, pharmaceutical & healthcare, industrial, building automation & domestic appliances, food & beverages, environmental, agriculture, and others. The automotive segment dominated the market in 2018 owing to increasing adoption of these sensors to ensure that air inside the car is optimally regulated. These sensors can particularly help in preventing windscreen fogging inside the car cabin. These sensors are also be used to monitor the dew point and air intake of cars.

The industrial segment is expected to exhibit a noticeable CAGR over the forecast period. Humidity sensor solutions are widely adopted in oil & gas, power & energy, mining, paper, and textile, among other industries, to monitor the ambient moisture. The pharmaceutical & healthcare segment is expected to register significant growth as humidity sensor solutions are widely used in ventilators, incubators, and human respiratory system monitoring units. The growing use of humidity sensor solutions to monitor the moisture content in the soil is expected to propel the growth of the agricultural segment.

Type Insights of Humidity Sensor Market

Based on type, the market has been further segmented into relative humidity sensor, absolute humidity sensor, and others. Relative humidity sensors are intended for high-volume, cost-sensitive applications, such as automotive cabin air control, office automation, home appliances, and industrial process control systems, among others. They are also useful in applications calling for humidity compensation. The growing need for relative sensors can be attributed to their ability to improve indoor air quality and control moisture levels in the air. The development of capacitive sensors can be considered as a key trend in developing relative humidity sensor solutions.

Absolute humidity sensors have a wide and diverse range of applications. They are widely used in medical industries owing to their higher accuracy and resolution in determining respiratory humidity level. At the same time, the development of chilled mirror sensors has provided sensors that are chemically inactive, provide virtual indestructibility, and eliminate the need for recalibration. These are some of the factors that are expected to boost the demand for absolute humidity sensors.

Regional Insights of Humidity Sensor Market

The North America regional market dominated the global humidity sensor market in 2018. North America is home to several leading humidity sensor manufacturers. Moreover, the adoption of air quality monitoring systems with integrated humidity sensor solutions is particularly rising in the region. The demand for sensor solutions that can be integrated into handheld devices is also driving the demand for innovative humidity sensor solutions in the North America regional market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. Regulatory agencies and governments in various countries in the region are aggressively implementing emission and safety control standards that require the installation of humidity sensor solutions in cars. The demand for humidity sensor solutions is expected to grow in the region as a result. Moreover, the development of smart cities in China, India, and South Korea, among other nations, is also expected to drive the demand for humidity sensor solutions for environmental monitoring applications.

Market Share Insights of Humidity Sensor Market

Key players active in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH; General Electric Company; Delphi Technologies; Hitachi, Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; PCE Instruments; BEI Sensors; TE Connectivity; Continental AG; and Infineon Technologies AG. These companies are investing aggressively in research and development and have adopted new product launch as their key strategy to defend and increase their market share. As such, they are focusing on developing innovative humidity sensor solutions, such as infrared-based relative humidity sensor solutions. They are also emphasizing on boosting their production capacity as part of the efforts to strengthen their foothold in the market. They are equally embarking upon mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Humidity Sensor Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global humidity sensor marketreport based on type, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Absolute Humidity Sensor

Relative Humidity Sensor

Others (Optical Hygrometer, Oscillating Hygrometer, and Gravimetric Hygrometer)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Automotive

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Industrial

Building Automation & Domestic Appliances

Food & Beverages

Environmental

Agriculture

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Humidity Sensor Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580