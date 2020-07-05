Human Vaccine Adjuvants Market Size, Global Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Technologies, Trends and Forecast To 2025

Human vaccine adjuvants are molecules with intrinsic immunomodulatory properties, that when administered with antigens, successfully potentiate host-antigen specific responses, as opposed to responses when antigens are given alone. In certain cases, human vaccine adjuvants even boost the immune response to vaccines, but side-effects such as pain can occur at the injection site. Adjuvants have been widely used in human vaccines for nearly a century. Initially used to tackle the poor immunogenic potential of purified antigens, their role has grown by leaps and bounds today. Nonetheless, only MF59 and aluminum salts are certified as safe human vaccine adjuvants as of 2020, with others in the process of development.

Public-private collaboration essential to tackle emerging viral threats

There are a wide range of factors driving the growth of the global human vaccine adjuvants market. They include significant government and private-sector investment in R&D, greater focus on improving vaccine efficacy, increasing prevalence of novel viruses such as COVID-19, and intense M&A activity in the human vaccine adjuvants market. Worldwide, governments are striving to raise awareness about immunization drives to tackle scourges such as HPV, varicella, influenza, and anthrax. In addition, rapid technological innovations, the use of synthetic and recombinant subunit vaccines, and an adoption of biosimilars and biologics is fueling the human vaccine adjuvants market.

Reducing toxicity while keeping adjuvant costs low massive challenge

A major impediment in the human vaccine adjuvants market is the potential toxicity of adjuvants. Working to eliminate toxicity naturally increases the financial burden on companies in the human vaccine adjuvants market during their R&D, and manufacturing phase. This has a direct impact on the vaccine manufacturing cost, making it expensive for customers in emerging economies that lack insurance reimbursement from their governments.

Carbohydrate emulsions energize the human vaccine adjuvants market

In terms of type, the human vaccine adjuvants market can be further subdivided into mineral salt adjuvants, adjuvant emulsions, carbohydrate emulsions, virus-like particles, liposome adjuvants, and tensoactive adjuvants. Carbohydrates are quickly metabolized in the body and generate minimal toxic metabolites. Therefore, it is only natural that carbohydrate adjuvants lead the human vaccine adjuvants market. Carbohydrate adjuvants also signal the immune system, boost its response, and heighten immunogenicity. There have been a number of recent developments in treating Hepatitis C through direct antivirals, assisting researchers shorten treatment times with the added benefit of minimal side effects. The growth rate for carbohydrate adjuvants is anticipated to be high in the near term.

Global Human Vaccine Adjuvants Market Players are: GSK, CSL Limited, Brenntag Biosector, SEPPIC, SPI Pharma, Novavax, Avanti Polar Lipids, Aphios

European and American companies dominate the market

Major companies actively involved in the human vaccine adjuvants market are Sigma Aldrich (Merck KGaA), Sergeant Adjuvants, Viscogel AB, Vaxliant, Vaxine Pty Ltd., MVP Laboratories, Inc., Kineta, Inc., CureVac AG, CSL Limited, OZ Biosciences, Novavax, Inc., Aphios Corp., Agenus, Inc., Adjuvance Technologies, Invivogen, GSK, Adjuvatis, and Avanti Polar Lipids.

Focus on North America to gain maximum visibility in the market

North America accounts for the largest share in the human vaccine adjuvants market. This is due to its large geriatric population, high levels of awareness, and a large number of tourists visiting the country, resulting in a need to shield the local population. Many companies have their headquarters in the US as they can take advantage of the high-quality medical professional graduating from prestigious American universities, coupled with government encouragement and support for research & development. For example, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has unveiled a program for any advancements in adjuvants intended for human vaccine use. Products under clinical trials include ISCOM, AS02, ISCOMMATRIX, and AS01. The presence of these drugs in the pipeline should go a long way in benefiting the human vaccine adjuvants market.

One company races ahead in the human vaccine adjuvants market – will rivals let it steal the glory?

COVID-19 is predicted to provide a shot in the arm to the human vaccine adjuvants market as companies scramble to find that elusive cure. GSK, the largest vaccine manufacturer, has declared its intent to produce 1 billion vaccine efficacy boosters in 2021. The British firm is in consultations with governments to support the manufacturing expansion of vaccine adjuvants. The adjuvant would be a critical component in the seven vaccines being currently developed globally. GSK has stated that any profits it makes will be ploughed back into preparing for future pandemics. A successful vaccine is predicted to be a year away at best, meaning that the next few quarters in the human vaccine adjuvants market are going to be abuzz with activity.

