Exclusive Rakhis added to Indiagift’s Online Rakhi Store

Gurugram, July 4th 2020- With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, Indiagift, India’s largest gifting site has added a large collection of rakhis and rakhi gifts to its rakhi gift store. The website which is the pioneer in affordable gifting continue to provide brothers and sisters a platform to express their love on this special sibling day. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 3rd August this year and most siblings will find it difficult to celebrate in person. With limited transport options, one cannot travel and it will not be feasible to meet each other in COVID-19; thus, online rakhi delivery is the next best option for all sisters to send rakhis to India. And with Indiagift.in – sisters are spoilt for choices as the website has added thousands of exquisite rakhis to their rakhi gift shop.

The exclusive Raksha Bandhan collection of rakhi threads has been divided into some very interesting categories on the website. All the rakhis are categorized and beautiful pictures of the rakhis are available on the site for sisters to choose from. For sisters who wish to look for devotional rakhis there are several like Ganesha Rakhis, Om Rakhis, Rudraksh Rakhis and Saibaba Rakhis to choose from. Apart from these there are also Guruji rakhis, Ik Onkar Rakhis that one can buy and send rakhi online to brother.

The website boasts of one of the largest bespoke rakhi shopping store which is unmatchable by anyone. All rakhi designs have been handpicked by gift curators at the website. Ethnic and traditional designs of zardozi rakhis, handmade mandala rakhis, pearl rakhis and kundan rakhis are just some of the patterns one can choose from. All rakhis have been made in India by its talented artisans. Keeping that in mind, each rakhi ins exclusive and cannot be found in any other rakhi online shop. So, for those who have rakhi shopping on their mind, this is the perfect time to grab these exclusive rakhi designs and send to their brother.

For sisters whose brothers are younger there is a large collection of kids rakhis and cartoon rakhis to choose from. Kids love cartoons and love to accessories themselves with the cartoons that they love. So, sisters can buy cartoon rakhis online for their brothers. The sweet and cute collection of kids rakhi consists of teddy rakhi, doraemon rakhi, minion rakhi, Spiderman rakhi and much more. From over 250 kids rakhi patterns to choose from, little brothers will be thrilled to tie these cute rakhis on their wrists. And if sisters add a little gift of rakhi with chocolates then that would just be perfect for the young bro.

So why wait any longer to finish your rakhi shopping? It’s time to choose rakhis from this fabulous collection and then order online delivery of rakhis in India for your dear brother with Indiagift.in.