Enterprise Content Management Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2028

A recent report published by QMI on enterprise content management market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of enterprise content management market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for enterprise content management during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in enterprise content management market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the enterprise content management market has been segmented by component (solutions and services), by business function (accounts & finance, human resources, supply chain management, operations, and marketing), by deployment type (on-premise, cloud), by organization size (small and medium enterprises & large enterprises), by vertical (BFSI, government, manufacturing, telecom and it, consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For enterprise content management market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the enterprise content management market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of enterprise content management market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Microsoft Corporation

2. IBM Corporation

3. Hyland Software, Inc.

4. OpenText Corporation

5. Oracle Corporation

6. Alfresco Software, Inc.

7. Everteam

8. Fabasoft

9. M-Files Corporation

10. Laserfiche

11. Xerox Corporation

12. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for enterprise content management market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of enterprise content management market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for enterprise content management market.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Business Function:

Accounts & Finance

Human Resources

Supply Chain Management

Operations

Marketing

By Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Logistics

By Region:

North America

North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America, by Component

North America, by Business Function

North America, by Deployment Type

North America, by Organization Size

North America, by Vertical

Western Europe

Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

Western Europe, by Component

Western Europe, by Business Function

Western Europe, by Deployment Type

Western Europe, by Organization Size

Western Europe, by Vertical

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Component

Asia Pacific, by Business Function

Asia Pacific, by Deployment Type

Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

Asia Pacific, by Vertical

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Component

Eastern Europe, by Business Function

Eastern Europe, by Deployment Type

Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

Eastern Europe, by Vertical

Middle East

Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Middle East, by Component

Middle East, by Business Function

Middle East, by Deployment Type

Middle East, by Organization Size

Middle East, by Vertical

Rest of the World

Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

Rest of the World, by Component

Rest of the World, by Business Function

Rest of the World, by Deployment Type

Rest of the World, by Organization Size

Rest of the World, by Vertical

Objectives of this report:

• To estimate market size for enterprise content management market on regional and global basis.

• To identify major segments in enterprise content management market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

• To provide a competitive scenario for the enterprise content management market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

• To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of enterprise content management market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

