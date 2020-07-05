Enterprise Content Management Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2028

A recent report published by QMI on enterprise content management market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of enterprise content management market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for enterprise content management during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in enterprise content management market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
According to the report, the enterprise content management market has been segmented by component (solutions and services), by business function (accounts & finance, human resources, supply chain management, operations, and marketing), by deployment type (on-premise, cloud), by organization size (small and medium enterprises & large enterprises), by vertical (BFSI, government, manufacturing, telecom and it, consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics).
Insights about regional distribution of market:
The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.
For enterprise content management market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the enterprise content management market.
North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of enterprise content management market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
1. Microsoft Corporation
2. IBM Corporation
3. Hyland Software, Inc.
4. OpenText Corporation
5. Oracle Corporation
6. Alfresco Software, Inc.
7. Everteam
8. Fabasoft
9. M-Files Corporation
10. Laserfiche
11. Xerox Corporation
12. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for enterprise content management market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of enterprise content management market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for enterprise content management market.
Market Segmentation:
By Component:
Solutions
Services
By Business Function:
Accounts & Finance
Human Resources
Supply Chain Management
Operations
Marketing
By Deployment Type:
On-Premise
Cloud
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical:
BFSI
Government
Manufacturing
Telecom and IT
Consumer Goods and Retail
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Energy and Utilities
Transportation
Logistics
By Region:
North America
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Component
North America, by Business Function
North America, by Deployment Type
North America, by Organization Size
North America, by Vertical
Western Europe
Western Europe, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Western Europe
Western Europe, by Component
Western Europe, by Business Function
Western Europe, by Deployment Type
Western Europe, by Organization Size
Western Europe, by Vertical
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Component
Asia Pacific, by Business Function
Asia Pacific, by Deployment Type
Asia Pacific, by Organization Size
Asia Pacific, by Vertical
Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Country
Russia
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Component
Eastern Europe, by Business Function
Eastern Europe, by Deployment Type
Eastern Europe, by Organization Size
Eastern Europe, by Vertical
Middle East
Middle East, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Iran
Rest of Middle East
Middle East, by Component
Middle East, by Business Function
Middle East, by Deployment Type
Middle East, by Organization Size
Middle East, by Vertical
Rest of the World
Rest of the World, by Country
South America
Africa
Rest of the World, by Component
Rest of the World, by Business Function
Rest of the World, by Deployment Type
Rest of the World, by Organization Size
Rest of the World, by Vertical
