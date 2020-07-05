Enteral Feeding Tube Market Size, Global Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Technologies, Trends and Forecast To 2025

The global market for enteral feeding tubes is likely to witness an upsurge on the back of a growing paediatric population affected by chronic diseases coupled with rising hospital admissions. The enteral feeding tube market is also influenced by the use of enteral feeding tubes in neonatal care units on account of high preterm birth rates.

Moreover, the application of enteral feeding tubes in oncology has prevailed as a decisive factor in contributing to the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer has been the leading cause of death worldwide. WHO records that over 9.5 million deaths were observed in 2018, making it one death in six due to cancer in 2018. This number is projected to rise in the coming years, considering the current lifestyle quotient of individuals. This has pushed the adoption of enteral feeding tubes to provide enteral nutrition to cancer patients globally.

India and China emerge as key revenue pockets; the market for enteral feeding tubes in India and China most likely to surpass its North American counterpart

The report on the global enteral feeding tube market forecasts that the Asia Pacific region is expected to show high demand for enteral feeding tubes in the forthcoming years. The developing economies such as China and India are likely to have a lion’s share in the APAC enteral feeding tube market. This can be attributed towards rising cases of preterm births and growing aging population in these countries coupled with their “high population” record. WHO data indicates that preterm births in China during the 2015-2016 timeline were over 1.7 million, whereas India alone reached a peak of over 3 million preterm births during the period. This number is likely to rise in the coming years. Moreover, it has become imperative to improve premature baby feeding, in a bid to reduce mortality rates. For instance, according to UNICEF, 2.5 million newborn deaths were recorded in 2018 in India of which preterm births contributed a major share. This factor would most likely influence enteral nutrition, in turn impacting the growth of the enteral feeding tube market.

Supplementing this, a number of cancer cases in these countries is also a major factor influencing market revenue growth. According to IMCR (Indian Council of Medical Research), over 1.1 million new cancer cases were recorded in India in 2018 and this is projected to touch 1.7 million by the end of 2020. Coupled with these statistics, as enteral nutrition has been considered a gold standard in the treatment of malnutrition especially in cancer patients, the enteral feeding tube market in these countries is likely to scale up.

Likewise, mature markets such as North America and Europe are still to remain at the forefront in terms of market valuation for enteral feeding tubes. Growth in cancer cases and hospital admissions resulted in an increase in the use of enteral feeding tubes in these regions. In addition, patients undergoing cosmetic procedures are contributing as a significant user pool for enteral feeding tubes. In the US, 2017 recorded 17.5 million minimally invasive surgical cosmetic procedures, which is a 2% increase in number than those performed in 2016, according to Annual Plastic Surgery Procedural Statistics. In Europe, efficient reimbursement policies and growing demand for radiotherapy procedures and reconstructive surgeries are few of the main factors boosting the sales of enteral feeding tubes. However, the report on the global enteral feeding tube market emphasizes the fact that APAC is most likely to become a major revenue pocket for enteral feeding tubes in the coming years, surpassing the developed countries in terms of valuation and demand.

Shift towards enteral from parenteral boosting revenues in the enteral feeding tube market

The global market for enteral feeding tubes is also influenced by the ongoing shift towards enteral nutrition from parenteral nutrition. The main advantage of enteral nutrition is that the maintenance of GI mucosal barrier and improved stimulation of intestinal blood flow is possible. Additionally, enteral feeding also improves pancreatic functionality and maintains small intestine mass, enhances recovery and healing, lowers muscle catabolism and reduces infection risk. The German Medical Science Journal has stated the fact that septic complications affect 3% of individuals on enteral feeding as compared to more than 20% of those on parenteral nutrition.

Global Enteral Feeding Tube Market Players are: Abbott, Fresenius Kabi, Danone, Nestle, Halyard Health, Cook Medical, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, Vygon, Conmed, C. R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Applied Medical

Key players in the global enteral feeding tube market are focusing on development of new innovative products, with improved patient care being the sole objective. Furthermore, standardizing tube connections is imperative to ensure patient safety. FDA, in 2018, urged healthcare professionals, manufacturers and facilities to adopt ISO-808369-3, also recognized under its trademark name ENFit, in a bid to reduce misconnection risks, in turn plummeting patient harm. Manufacturers, abiding by this FDA rule, have started developing enteral feeding tubes with ENFit connection. For example, Bionix has introduced GastroFlush with EnFit that supports in clearing enteral feeding tube obstructions and helps avoid emergency enteral feeding tube replacement. By the end of 2020, there is a likelihood of a decrease in prices of enteral feeding tubes with ENFit due to reduced replacements, which in turn is expected to spin global market demand.

