Email Marketing Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2027 | Constant Contact, Inc., ConvertKit LLC, GetResponse, HubSpot

Email Marketing Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Software, Services); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises); End-user (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and E-Commerce, Travel and Hospitality, Others) and Geography

Email Marketing software is used to create send test optimize and report on their email campaigns, in order to acquire new customers, increase customer engagement, or share promotional materials.

Email marketing software is the software used by organizations for email marketing, it automates email communication with prospects and customers. Growing digitalization, rising automation in the organizations, and increasing penetration with digital marketing are influencing the growth of the email marketing software market during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Constant Contact, Inc., ConvertKit LLC, GetResponse, HubSpot, Inc., Mailchimp, Mailgun Technologies, Inc., MailKitchen, Salesforce.com, Inc., SendinBlue, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Increasing the use of the internet coupled with the rising use of smartphones and tablets are the major factor contributing to the growth of the email marketing market. However, the availability of open-source software is the key hindering factor for the growth of the email marketing market. Further, growing awareness among enterprises concerning email marketing along with the cost-effective solution offered by the software is expected to boom the email marketing market growth.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY EMAIL MARKETING MARKET LANDSCAPE EMAIL MARKETING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS EMAIL MARKETING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS EMAIL MARKETING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT EMAIL MARKETING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE EMAIL MARKETING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER EMAIL MARKETING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE EMAIL MARKETING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. CONSTANT CONTACT, INC.

12.1.1. Key Facts

12.1.2. Business Description

12.1.3. Products and Services

12.1.4. Financial Overview

12.1.5. SWOT Analysis

12.1.6. Key Developments

12.2. CONVERTKIT LLC

12.2.1. Key Facts

12.2.2. Business Description

12.2.3. Products and Services

12.2.4. Financial Overview

12.2.5. SWOT Analysis

12.2.6. Key Developments

12.3. GETRESPONSE

12.3.1. Key Facts

12.3.2. Business Description

12.3.3. Products and Services

12.3.4. Financial Overview

12.3.5. SWOT Analysis

12.3.6. Key Developments

12.4. HUBSPOT, INC.

