Digital Transformation Market 2020 Detailed Analysis, Rising Trends, Revenue and Forecast 2028

The report provides in-depth insights, revenue estimates, and other critical information on the global digital transformation market, as well as the various patterns, drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats on the target market by 2028.

Digital transformation is the integration of emerging technologies into all aspects of a market leading to major improvements in the way industry works and how companies provide value to customers. This requires an absolute rethinking of how to use updated technologies to operate the company to lead among rivals towards new products, services, revenue streams and business models.

The report offers informative and comprehensive information about the numerous main players operating in the global digital transformation industry, their financials, supply chain trends, technical advances, main developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and business footprint.

North America is one of the leading regions in the digital transformation sector that will contribute the highest sales worldwide for most businesses in the country to compete successfully on the global market for the digital transformation. Rapidly rising Asia-Pacific (APAC) economies with rapid industrialization growth and technological innovation would pave the way for increased adoption and propel the digital transformation industry. Throughout the forecast period the APAC region is also projected to lead the market with the highest CAGR.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

SAP SE IBM Corporation Oracle Corporation Google Inc. Dell EMC Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. CA Technologies Microsoft Corporation Adobe Systems Incorporated Accenture PLC Capgemini Group Apple Inc. Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

The digital transformation market has been segmented by type (solution, service), deployment (hosted, on-premise), enterprise size (large enterprise, small & medium enterprise), and end-use (bfsi, government, healthcare, it & telecom, manufacturing, retail, others)

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Solution

Service

By Deployment:

Hosted

On-premise

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

By End-Use:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

◦ North America, by Country

▪ US

▪ Canada

▪ Mexico

◦ North America, by Type

◦ North America, by Deployment

◦ North America, by Enterprise Size

◦ North America, by End-Use

Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Country

▪ Germany

▪ UK

▪ France

▪ Italy

▪ Spain

▪ The Netherlands

▪ Rest of Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Type

◦ Western Europe, by Deployment

◦ Western Europe, by Enterprise Size

◦ Western Europe, by End-Use

Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Country

▪ China

▪ India

▪ Japan

▪ South Korea

▪ Australia

▪ Indonesia

▪ Rest of Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Type

◦ Asia Pacific, by Deployment

◦ Asia Pacific, by Enterprise Size

◦ Asia Pacific, by End-Use

Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Country

▪ Russia

▪ Turkey

▪ Rest of Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Type

◦ Eastern Europe, by Deployment

◦ Eastern Europe, by Enterprise Size

◦ Eastern Europe, by End-Use

Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Country

▪ UAE

▪ Saudi Arabia

▪ Qatar

▪ Iran

▪ Rest of Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Type

◦ Middle East, by Deployment

◦ Middle East, by Enterprise Size

◦ Middle East, by End-Use

Rest of the World

◦ Rest of the World, by Country

▪ South America

▪ Africa

◦ Rest of the World, by Type

◦ Rest of the World, by Deployment

◦ Rest of the World, by Enterprise Size

◦ Rest of the World, by End-Use

Objectives of this report:

To estimate market size for digital transformation market on regional and global basis.

To identify major segments in digital transformation market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

To provide a competitive scenario for the digital transformation market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of digital transformation market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.

Market size estimation of the digital transformation market on a regional and global basis.

A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the digital transformation market.

Customization:

This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:

By Segment

By Sub-segment

By Region/Country

Product Specific Competitive Analysis

