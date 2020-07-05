Digital Therapeutics Market 2020 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2028

A Digital Therapeutics Market Report offers a concise overview of the principles and patterns that exist in the current business scenario. The report also offers a brief overview of the industry’s market value, market size, geographic perspective and income estimates. In addition, the study discusses the Virtual Therapeutics Market’s competitive environment and growth strategies of leading companies.
Government policies to improve the creation and deployment of digital therapy solutions drive the growth of the global digital therapeutics market as well. These services are for the skills of self-management and enhancement in patient education to promote a person’s healthier lifestyle.
The digital therapeutics market has been segmented by application (diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), central nervous system (CNS) disease, gastrointestinal disorders (GID), respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, others), by product (software, devices) and by sales channel (business-to-business [B2B], business-to-consumers [B2C]).
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
- Proteus Digital Health, Inc
- Omada Health Inc
- WellDoc, Inc.
- 2Morrow, Inc.
- Livongo Health
- Propeller Health
- Twine Health, Inc.
- Canary Health, Inc.
- Noom Inc.
- Medtronic Plc.
The region-by-region digital therapeutic market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In the digital therapeutic market North America is a significant regional segment. Growing numbers of initiatives to curb the country’s increase in healthcare spending combined with a push to focus on a patient-centered approach to healthcare are likely to be responsible for the same.
Market Segmentation:
By Application:
Diabetes
Obesity
Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease
Gastrointestinal Disorders (GID)
Respiratory Diseases
Smoking Cessation
Others
By Product:
Software
Devices
By Sales Channel:
Business-to-business [B2B]
Business-to-consumers [B2C]
By Region:
North America
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Application
North America, by Product
North America, by Sales Channel
Western Europe
Western Europe, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Western Europe
Western Europe, by Application
Western Europe, by Product
Western Europe, by Sales Channel
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Application
Asia Pacific, by Product
Asia Pacific, by Sales Channel
Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Country
Russia
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Application
Eastern Europe, by Product
Eastern Europe, by Sales Channel
Middle East
Middle East, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Iran
Rest of Middle East
Middle East, by Application
Middle East, by Product
Middle East, by Sales Channel
Rest of the World
Rest of the World, by Country
South America
Africa
Rest of the World, by Application
Rest of the World, by Product
Rest of the World, by Sales Channel
Objectives of this report:
- To estimate the market size for the digital therapeutics market on a regional and global basis.
- To identify major segments in the digital therapeutics market and evaluate their market shares and demand.
- To provide a competitive scenario for the digital therapeutics market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.
- To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the digital therapeutics market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.
- Provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.
- Market size estimation of the digital therapeutics market on a regional and global basis.
- A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.
- Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments
- Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the digital therapeutics market.
