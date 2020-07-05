Digital Evidence Management Market 2016 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2028

A recent report published by QMI on the digital evidence management market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of digital evidence management market history as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.

The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for digital evidence management during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in digital evidence management market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the digital evidence management market has been segmented, by software (evidence analytics and visualization, evidence collection, storage, and sharing, evidence sec0075rity), by service (digital investigation and consulting, system integration, education and training, support and maintenance), by deployment type (cloud, on-premise and hybrid).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For digital evidence management market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the digital evidence management market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of digital evidence management market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for digital evidence management market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of digital evidence management market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for digital evidence management market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Panasonic Corporation

2. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

3. NICE Systems Inc.

4. OpenText Corporation

5. Hitachi Vantara Corporation

6. Micro Systemation AB

7. AccessData Group LLC

8. IBM Corporation

9. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd.

10. VIDIZMO

Market Segmentation:

By Software:

Evidence analytics and visualization

Evidence collection

Storage

Sharing

Evidence security

By Service:

Digital investigation and consulting

System integration

Education and training

Support and maintenance

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premise and Hybrid

