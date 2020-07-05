Data Quality Tools Market Analysis Report, Regional Outlook With Forecast 2028

A recent report published by QMI on data quality tools market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of data quality tools market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for data quality tools during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in data quality tools market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the data quality tools market has been segmented by component (solutions and services), by application area (call management, dispatch unit management, reporting and analysis), by deployment type (cloud, on-premises), by organization size (large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises), by vertical (government, transportation, healthcare and life sciences, utilities).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For data quality tools market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the data quality tools market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of data quality tools market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

International Business Machines Corporation Informatica Oracle Corporation SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. Information Builders Syncsort Inc. Tamr Inc. Microsoft Corporation Pitney Bowes Inc. Talend Experian PLC Trianz Neopost S.A. Oceanos, Inc. Siftrock Cloudingo RingLead

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for data quality tools market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of data quality tools market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for data quality tools market.

Market Segmentation:

By Data Type:

Customer Data

Product Data

Financial Data

Compliance Data

Supplier Data

By Component:

Software

Services

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small

Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Business Function:

Marketing, Sales

Finance

Legal

Operations

Human Resources

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance,

Telecommunications

IT, Retail

E-commerce

Healthcare

Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy

Utilities

Media

Entertainment

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America, by Data Type

North America, by Component

North America, by Organization Size

North America, by Business Size

North America, by Vertical

Western Europe

Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

Western Europe, by Data Type

Western Europe, by Component

Western Europe, by Organization Size

Western Europe, by Business Size

Western Europe, by Vertical

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Data Type

Asia Pacific, by Component

Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

Asia Pacific, by Business Size

Asia Pacific, by Vertical

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Data Type

Eastern Europe, by Component

Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

Eastern Europe, by Business Size

Eastern Europe, by Vertical

Middle East

Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Middle East, by Data Type

Middle East, by Component

Middle East, by Organization Size

Middle East, by Business Size

Middle East, by Vertical

Rest of the World

Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

Rest of the World, by Data Type

Rest of the World, by Component

Rest of the World, by Organization Size

Rest of the World, by Business Size

Rest of the World, by Vertical

Objectives of this report:

To estimate market size for data quality tools market on regional and global basis.

To identify major segments in data quality tools market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

To provide a competitive scenario for the data quality tools market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of data quality tools market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

