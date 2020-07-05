Data Center Asset Management Market to Show Strong Growth with Forecast 2028

A recent report published by QMI on data center asset management market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of data center asset management market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for data center asset management during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in data center asset management market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the data center asset management market has been segmented, by component type (software, service, & hardware), by deployment type (on-premise, & cloud), by service (consulting, installation & support, & professional), by data center type (mid-size data center, enterprise data center, large data center), by vertical (bfsi, telecom and it, government, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For data center asset management market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the data center asset management market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of data center asset management market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Schneider Electric HP Emerson Network Power IBM Raritan CA Technologies Fieldview Solutions BMC Software, INC. Huawei Modius, Inc. AssetPoint, Inc. DCIM Solutions AlphaPoint Technologies

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for data center asset management market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of data center asset management market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for data center asset management market.

Market Segmentation:

By Component Type:

Software

Service

Hardware

By Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Service:

Consulting

Installation & Support

Professional

By Data Center Type:

Mid-size data center

Enterprise data center

Large data center

By Vertical:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Energy

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and entertainment

By Region:

North America

North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America, by Component Type

North America, by Deployment Type

North America, by Service

North America, by Data Center Type

North America, by Vertical

Western Europe

Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

Western Europe, by Component Type

Western Europe, by Deployment Type

Western Europe, by Service

Western Europe, by Data Center Type

Western Europe, by Vertical

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Component Type

Asia Pacific, by Deployment Type

Asia Pacific, by Service

Asia Pacific, by Data Center Type

Asia Pacific, by Vertical

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Component Type

Eastern Europe, by Deployment Type

Eastern Europe, by Service

Eastern Europe, by Data Center Type

Eastern Europe, by Vertical

Middle East

Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Middle East, by Component Type

Middle East, by Deployment Type

Middle East, by Service

Middle East, by Data Center Type

Middle East, by Vertical

Rest of the World

Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

Rest of the World, by Component Type

Rest of the World, by Deployment Type

Rest of the World, by Service

Rest of the World, by Data Center Type

Rest of the World, by Vertical

Objectives of this report:

To estimate the market size for the data center asset management market on a regional and global basis.

To identify major segments in the data center asset management market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

To provide a competitive scenario for the data center asset management market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the data center asset management market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

It provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

Market size estimation of the data center asset management market on a regional and global basis.

A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the data center asset management market.

