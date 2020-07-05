Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2028

A recent report published by QMI on commercial vehicle telematics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of commercial vehicle telematics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for commercial vehicle telematics during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in commercial vehicle telematics telematics market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
According to the report, the commercial vehicle telematics market has been segmented by solution (fleet tracking and monitoring, driver management, insurance telematics, safety and compliance, and v2x solutions), by service (professional services, managed services), by provider type (OEM, aftermarket), by vertical (transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, government and utilities, travel and tourism, construction, healthcare, education).
Insights about regional distribution of market:
The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.
For commercial vehicle telematics market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the commercial vehicle telematics market.
North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of commercial vehicle telematics market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
- PTC, Inc.
- Trimble Inc.
- TomTom Telematics BV
- Verizon Telematics, Inc.
- Mix Telematics International (Pty) Ltd
- Zonar Systems, Inc.
- Octo Telematics Ltd.
- Omnitracs LLC
- Masternaut Limited.
- Microlise Group Ltd.
- Inseego Corporation
- Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for commercial vehicle telematics market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of commercial vehicle telematics market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for commercial vehicle telematics market.
Market Segmentation:
By Solution:
Fleet Tracking and Monitoring
Driver Management
Insurance Telematics
Safety and Compliance
V2X Solutions
By Service:
Professional services
Managed services
By Provider Type:
OEM
Aftermarket
By Vertical:
Transportation and Logistics
Media and Entertainment
Government and Utilities
Travel and Tourism
Construction
Healthcare
Education
By Region:
North America
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Solution
North America, by Service
North America, by Provider Type
North America, by Vertical
Western Europe
Western Europe, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Western Europe
Western Europe, by Solution
Western Europe, by Service
Western Europe, by Provider Type
Western Europe, by Vertical
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Solution
Asia Pacific, by Service
Asia Pacific, by Provider Type
Asia Pacific, by Vertical
Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Country
Russia
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Solution
Eastern Europe, by Service
Eastern Europe, by Provider Type
Eastern Europe, by Vertical
Middle East
Middle East, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Iran
Rest of Middle East
Middle East, by Solution
Middle East, by Service
Middle East, by Provider Type
Middle East, by Vertical
Rest of the World
Rest of the World, by Country
South America
Africa
Rest of the World, by Solution
Rest of the World, by Service
Rest of the World, by Provider Type
Rest of the World, by Vertical
Objectives of this report:
- To estimate market size for commercial vehicle telematics market on regional and global basis.
- To identify major segments in commercial vehicle telematics market and evaluate their market shares and demand.
- To provide a competitive scenario for the commercial vehicle telematics market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.
- To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of commercial vehicle telematics market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.
Reasons to Buy This Report:
- Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.
- Market size estimation of the commercial vehicle telematics market on a regional and global basis.
- A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.
- Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments
- Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the commercial vehicle telematics market.
Customization:
This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:
- By Segment
- By Sub-segment
- By Region/Country
- Product Specific Competitive Analysis
