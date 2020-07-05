Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2028

A recent report published by QMI on commercial vehicle telematics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of commercial vehicle telematics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for commercial vehicle telematics during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in commercial vehicle telematics telematics market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the commercial vehicle telematics market has been segmented by solution (fleet tracking and monitoring, driver management, insurance telematics, safety and compliance, and v2x solutions), by service (professional services, managed services), by provider type (OEM, aftermarket), by vertical (transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, government and utilities, travel and tourism, construction, healthcare, education).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For commercial vehicle telematics market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the commercial vehicle telematics market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of commercial vehicle telematics market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

PTC, Inc. Trimble Inc. TomTom Telematics BV Verizon Telematics, Inc. Mix Telematics International (Pty) Ltd Zonar Systems, Inc. Octo Telematics Ltd. Omnitracs LLC Masternaut Limited. Microlise Group Ltd. Inseego Corporation Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for commercial vehicle telematics market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of commercial vehicle telematics market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for commercial vehicle telematics market.

Market Segmentation:

By Solution:

Fleet Tracking and Monitoring

Driver Management

Insurance Telematics

Safety and Compliance

V2X Solutions

By Service:

Professional services

Managed services

By Provider Type:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vertical:

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Government and Utilities

Travel and Tourism

Construction

Healthcare

Education

By Region:

North America

North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America, by Solution

North America, by Service

North America, by Provider Type

North America, by Vertical

Western Europe

Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

Western Europe, by Solution

Western Europe, by Service

Western Europe, by Provider Type

Western Europe, by Vertical

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Solution

Asia Pacific, by Service

Asia Pacific, by Provider Type

Asia Pacific, by Vertical

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Solution

Eastern Europe, by Service

Eastern Europe, by Provider Type

Eastern Europe, by Vertical

Middle East

Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Middle East, by Solution

Middle East, by Service

Middle East, by Provider Type

Middle East, by Vertical

Rest of the World

Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

Rest of the World, by Solution

Rest of the World, by Service

Rest of the World, by Provider Type

Rest of the World, by Vertical

Objectives of this report:

To estimate market size for commercial vehicle telematics market on regional and global basis.

To identify major segments in commercial vehicle telematics market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

To provide a competitive scenario for the commercial vehicle telematics market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of commercial vehicle telematics market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.

Market size estimation of the commercial vehicle telematics market on a regional and global basis.

A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the commercial vehicle telematics market.

