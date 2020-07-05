Cloud Migration Services Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2027 | Accenture plc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems

Cloud Migration Services Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Service Type (DevOps, Disaster Recovery, Managed Services, Training and Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Automation and Integration, Application Hosting and Monitoring); Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud); Application (Project Management, Infrastructure Management, Compliance and Security Management, Others); End-user (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Others) and Geography
Cloud Migration is undertaken to transfer data in various forms from one location to another. Typically, this involves migration of all your data (email, applications, file server and other data) from your onsite servers or other hosted environment over to our data centers.
Cloud Migration is a highly technical and planned process that involves working with outside vendors, onsite staff (IT and non-IT) and other entities as necessary. Sometimes we even liaise with Managed Services Providers or other cloud providers.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture plc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cognizant, DXC Technology, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace Inc., VMware, Inc
Surge in investment in migration infrastructure to increase business process agility and automation, and growing awareness about business continuity & ROI realization by cloud migration are the major factors contributing to the cloud migration services market growth. However, legacy application compatibility issues may restraint the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing digitalization, growing automation, and rising need to reduce capital expenditure is triggering the growth of the cloud migration services market.
Table of Content:
- INTRODUCTION
- KEY TAKEAWAYS
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- CLOUD MIGRATION SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE
- CLOUD MIGRATION SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
- CLOUD MIGRATION SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
- CLOUD MIGRATION SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICE TYPE
- CLOUD MIGRATION SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT
- CLOUD MIGRATION SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION
- CLOUD MIGRATION SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER
- CLOUD MIGRATION SERVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
- CLOUD MIGRATION SERVICES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
13.1. ACCENTURE PLC
13.1.1. Key Facts
13.1.2. Business Description
13.1.3. Products and Services
13.1.4. Financial Overview
13.1.5. SWOT Analysis
13.1.6. Key Developments
13.2. AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.
13.2.1. Key Facts
13.2.2. Business Description
13.2.3. Products and Services
13.2.4. Financial Overview
13.2.5. SWOT Analysis
13.2.6. Key Developments
13.3. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
13.3.1. Key Facts
13.3.2. Business Description
13.3.3. Products and Services
13.3.4. Financial Overview
13.3.5. SWOT Analysis
13.3.6. Key Developments
13.4. COGNIZANT
