Building Analytics Market Insights, Analysis, Trends, And Forecasts 2020-2028

A recent report published by QMI on building analytics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of building analytics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.

The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for building analytics during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in building analytics market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the building analytics market has been segmented, by component (software and services), by deployment (on-premises and cloud), by building type (residential, commercial, and industrial), by application (energy management, fault detection & monitoring, security management, operations management, network management, others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For building analytics market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the building analytics market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of building analytics market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for building analytics market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of building analytics market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for building analytics market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. IBM

2. Siemens

3. Schneider Electric

4. General Electric

5. Honeywell International

6. Johnson Controls International

7. BuildingIQ

8. ICONICS

9. Delta Electronics

10. BuildingLogix.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Software and Services

By Deployment:

On-Premise and Cloud

By Building Type:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Application:

Energy Management

Fault Detection & Monitoring

Security Management

Operations Management

Network Management

Others

By Region:

North America

North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America, by Component

North America, by Deployment

North America, by Building Type

North America, by Application

Western Europe

Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

Western Europe, by Component

Western Europe, by Deployment

Western Europe, by Building Type

Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Component

Asia Pacific, by Deployment

Asia Pacific, by Building Type

Asia Pacific, by Application

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Component

Eastern Europe, by Deployment

Eastern Europe, by Building Type

Eastern Europe, by Application

Middle East

Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Middle East, by Component

Middle East, by Deployment

Middle East, by Building Type

Middle East, by Application

Rest of the World

Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

Rest of the World, by Component

Rest of the World, by Deployment

Rest of the World, by Building Type

Rest of the World, by Application

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the building analytics market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the building analytics market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the building analytics market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the building analytics market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

