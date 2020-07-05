Building Analytics Market Insights, Analysis, Trends, And Forecasts 2020-2028

A recent report published by QMI on building analytics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of building analytics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.
The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for building analytics during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in building analytics market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
According to the report, the building analytics market has been segmented, by component (software and services), by deployment (on-premises and cloud), by building type (residential, commercial, and industrial), by application (energy management, fault detection & monitoring, security management, operations management, network management, others).
Insights about regional distribution of market:
The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.
For building analytics market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the building analytics market.
North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of building analytics market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for building analytics market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of building analytics market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for building analytics market.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
1. IBM
2. Siemens
3. Schneider Electric
4. General Electric
5. Honeywell International
6. Johnson Controls International
7. BuildingIQ
8. ICONICS
9. Delta Electronics
10. BuildingLogix.
Market Segmentation:
By Component:
Software and Services
By Deployment:
On-Premise and Cloud
By Building Type:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Application:
Energy Management
Fault Detection & Monitoring
Security Management
Operations Management
Network Management
Others
By Region:
North America
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Component
North America, by Deployment
North America, by Building Type
North America, by Application
Western Europe
Western Europe, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Western Europe
Western Europe, by Component
Western Europe, by Deployment
Western Europe, by Building Type
Western Europe, by Application
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Component
Asia Pacific, by Deployment
Asia Pacific, by Building Type
Asia Pacific, by Application
Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Country
Russia
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Component
Eastern Europe, by Deployment
Eastern Europe, by Building Type
Eastern Europe, by Application
Middle East
Middle East, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Iran
Rest of Middle East
Middle East, by Component
Middle East, by Deployment
Middle East, by Building Type
Middle East, by Application
Rest of the World
Rest of the World, by Country
South America
Africa
Rest of the World, by Component
Rest of the World, by Deployment
Rest of the World, by Building Type
Rest of the World, by Application
Objectives of this report:
o To estimate the market size for the building analytics market on a regional and global basis.
o To identify major segments in the building analytics market and evaluate their market shares and demand.
o To provide a competitive scenario for the building analytics market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.
o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the building analytics market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.
Reasons to Buy This Report:
o It provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.
o Market size estimation of the building analytics market on a regional and global basis.
o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.
o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments
o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the building analytics market.
Customization:
This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:
o By Segment
o By Sub-segment
o By Region/Country
o Product Specific Competitive Analysis
