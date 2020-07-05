Blockchain Government Market New Opportunities, Segmentation Details With Financial Facts By 2028

The “Blockchain Government Market” Report 2020 is a systematic, technical study that offers a detailed overview of major drivers, barriers, threats, opportunities, current market dynamics and global market impact strategies. The report provides market changeability with CAGR value during the forecast period.

Blockchain technology is offered as a software service by various advanced system service providers where the data is recorded by three important features including electronic ledger, transparent and time-efficient information provenance, and unchanging transactions.

Significant opportunities for global market players are business process automation, adoption of blockchain technology for applications like smart contracts, identity management and voting. Those are among some factors which are expected to fuel target market growth.

The global market has been segmented into five regions among the countries from which the North American market is expected to record the largest market share over the forecast period. Due to the strong adoption of blockchain technology by Estonian government in the European region, the European market is expected to register second highest CAGR on the world market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

IBM SAP Microsoft Oracle Deloitte AWS Infosys, Bitfury Auxesis Group Cegeka Factom BTL SpinSys OTC Exchange Network ModulTrade Blocko Symbiont brainbot technologies Guardtime BigchainDB Somish RecordsKeeper Intel

The government blockchain market was segmented into 3 groups based on providers: software providers, middleware providers, and network providers. In the blockchain-based networks these providers provide technology to build. Application providers are among those categories the fastest growing segment in the overall government blockchain market.

Market Segmentation:

By Provider:

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

By Application:

Asset Registry

Identity Management

Payments

Smart Contracts

Voting

Others

By Region:

North America

◦ North America, by Country

▪ US

▪ Canada

▪ Mexico

◦ North America, by Provider

◦ North America, by Application

Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Country

▪ Germany

▪ UK

▪ France

▪ Italy

▪ Spain

▪ The Netherlands

▪ Rest of Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Provider

◦ Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Country

▪ China

▪ India

▪ Japan

▪ South Korea

▪ Australia

▪ Indonesia

▪ Rest of Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Provider

◦ Asia Pacific, by Application

Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Country

▪ Russia

▪ Turkey

▪ Rest of Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Provider

◦ Eastern Europe, by Application

Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Country

▪ UAE

▪ Saudi Arabia

▪ Qatar

▪ Iran

▪ Rest of Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Provider

◦ Middle East, by Application

Rest of the World

◦ Rest of the World, by Country

▪ South America

▪ Africa

◦ Rest of the World, by Provider

◦ Rest of the World, by Application

Objectives of this report:

To estimate market size for blockchain government market on regional and global basis.

To identify major segments in blockchain government market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

To provide a competitive scenario for the blockchain government market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of blockchain government market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.

Market size estimation of the blockchain government market on a regional and global basis.

A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the blockchain government market.

Customization:

This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:

By Segment

By Sub-segment

By Region/Country

Product Specific Competitive Analysis

