Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Key Players Business Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2028

A recent report published by QMI on Biobased Propylene Glycol Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of biobased propylene glycol market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for biobased propylene glycol during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of biobased propylene glycol to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
According to the report, the biobased propylene glycol market has been segmented by application (unsaturated polyester resin, solvent, antifreeze & coolant and chemical intermediates), by end-use industries (cosmetics, building & construction, automotive, pharmaceutical and household).
Insights about regional distribution of market:
The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.
For biobased propylene glycol market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the biobased propylene glycol market.
North America and Western Europe have been traditional suppliers of chemicals like specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, etc. There have been several transitions in the production methods of chemicals and their respective applications in various industries which is estimated to drive the demand for biobased propylene glycol market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BASF SE
- The Dow Chemical Company
- DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company
- LLC
- Huntsman International LLC
- Oleon
Asia Pacific is estimated to register a substantial growth in biobased propylene glycol market as there is a major demand because of the growth of major end-use industries such as marine, industrial, construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, etc. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for biobased propylene glycol market.
Market Segmentation:
By Application:
Unsaturated Polyester Resin,
Solvent,
Antifreeze & Coolant
Chemical Intermediates
By End-Use Industries:
Cosmetics
Building & Construction
Automotive
Pharmaceutical
Household
By Region:
North America
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Application
North America, by End-Use Industries
Western Europe
Western Europe, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Western Europe
Western Europe, by Application
Western Europe, by End-Use Industries
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Application
Asia Pacific, by End-Use Industries
Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Country
Russia
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Application
Eastern Europe, by End-Use Industries
Middle East
Middle East, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Iran
Rest of Middle East
Middle East, by Application
Middle East, by End-Use Industries
Rest of the World
Rest of the World, by Country
South America
Africa
Rest of the World, by Application
Rest of the World, by End-Use Industries
Objectives of this report:
- To estimate the market size for biobased propylene glycol market on a regional and global basis.
- To identify major segments in biobased propylene glycol market and evaluate their market shares and demand.
- To provide a competitive scenario for the biobased propylene glycol market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.
- To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of biobased propylene glycol market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.
