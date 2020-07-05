Biobased Adhesives Market Prospective Growth Trends & Incremental Opportunity Assessment till 2028

A recent report published by QMI on Biobased Adhesives Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of biobased adhesives market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for biobased adhesives during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of biobased adhesives to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
According to the report, the biobased adhesives market has been segmented by source type (plant based, animal based), by application (taping, rigid box, labelling, multi-layer films).
Insights about regional distribution of market:
The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.
For biobased adhesives market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the biobased adhesives market.
North America and Western Europe have been traditional suppliers of chemicals like specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, etc. There have been several transitions in the production methods of chemicals and their respective applications in various industries which is estimated to drive the demand for biobased adhesives market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
- Ashland Inc.
- 3M Co.
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Ingevity Corporation
- Collano Adhesives AG
- EcoPro Polymers
- Bio-Adhesive Alliance Inc.
- Meredian Holdings Group, Inc.
- Henkel Corporation.
Asia Pacific is estimated to register a substantial growth in biobased adhesives market as there is a major demand because of the growth of major end-use industries such as marine, industrial, construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, etc. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for biobased adhesives market.
Market Segmentation:
By Source Type:
Plant Based
Animal Based
By Application:
Taping
Rigid Box
Labelling
Multi-layer Films
