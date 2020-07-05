Aviation Analytics Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2028

A recent report published by QMI on the aviation analytics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of aviation analytics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.

The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for aviation analytics during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in aviation analytics market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the aviation analytics market has been segmented by end-user (airlines, airports and others), by applications (flight risk management, inventory management, fuel management, revenue management, customer analytics, and navigation services), by component (service and software), by business function (sales & marketing, finance, maintenance, repair & operations and supply chain).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For aviation analytics market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the aviation analytics market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace &defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace &defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in aviation analytics market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing aviation analytics market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for aviation analytics market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Oracle Corporation

2. IBM Corporation

3. SAS Institute Inc.

4. SAP SE

5. General Electric

6. Ramco Systems

7. Mu Sigma

8. Aviation Analytics Ltd

9. Mercator

10. and Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By End-User:

o Airlines

o Airports and Others

By Application:

o Flight Risk Management

o Inventory Management

o Fuel Management

o Revenue Management

o Customer Analytics

o Navigation Services

By Component:

o Service

o and Software

By Business Function:

o Sales & Marketing

o Finance

o Maintenance

o Repair & Operations and Supply Chain

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, By End-User,

o North America, By Application

o North America, By Component

o North America, By Business Function

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by End-User,

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by Component

o Western Europe, by Business Function

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by End-User,

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by Component,

o Asia Pacific, by Business Function

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by End-User,

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by Component,

o Eastern Europe, by Business Function

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by End-User,

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by Component

o Middle East, by Business Function

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by End-User,

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by Component,

o Rest of the World, by Business Function

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the aviation analytics market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the aviation analytics market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the aviation analytics market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the aviation analytics market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o It provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

o Market size estimation of the aviation analytics market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the aviation analytics market.

