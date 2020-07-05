Automotive Telematics Market 2020 Detailed Analysis, Rising Trends, Revenue and Forecast 2028

Automotive Telematics combines telecommunications with information technology to provide vehicles with various services, such as navigation, protection and security. Telematics ‘ primary role is vehicle tracking, truck tracking, container tracking, car sharing, vehicle and other emergency alerting systems. In this automotive telematics study, on the basis of vehicle model, technology type, distribution channel, end-use and region/country, we have categorized the market into five distinct segments.

Owing to communication breakdowns and error rates, the global automotive telematics market is expected to face few complexities. Telematics systems are extremely sensitive to the degree that severe and serious breakdowns may result from a single error.

The Automotive telematics market has been segmented by channel (OEM and aftermarket), by vehicle type (commercial vehicle, passenger car, and two-wheeler), by application (fleet/asset management, navigation & location-based system, infotainment system, insurance telematic, safety & security, v2x, and others), by connectivity solution (embedded, integrated smartphones, tethered).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Masternaut Limited TomTom Telematics B.V Trimble Inc. Omnitracs VERIZON Systems, Inc. Airbiquity Inc. Harman International Industries, Inc. MiX Telematics Teletrac Navman.

Based on organic and inorganic technologies, the historical context for the Automotive Telematics market has been analyzed to provide accurate market size estimates. Key factors that affect Automotive Telematics market growth have also been associated with potential gravity. The main regions covered by this analysis are North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and the Rest of World.

Market Segmentation:

By Channel:

OEM

and Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

and Two-Wheeler

By Application:

Fleet/Asset Management

Navigation & Location-Based System

Infotainment System

Insurance Telematic

Safety & Security

V2X

and Others

By Connectivity Solution:

Embedded

Integrated Smartphones

Tethered

By Region:

North America

◦ North America, by Country

▪ US

▪ Canada

▪ Mexico

◦ North America, by Channel

◦ North America, by Vehicle Type

◦ North America, by Application

◦ North America, by Connectivity Solution

Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Country

▪ Germany

▪ UK

▪ France

▪ Italy

▪ Spain

▪ The Netherlands

▪ Rest of Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Channel

◦ Western Europe, by Vehicle Type

◦ Western Europe, by Application

◦ Western Europe, by Connectivity Solution

Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Country

▪ China

▪ India

▪ Japan

▪ South Korea

▪ Australia

▪ Indonesia

▪ Rest of Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Channel

◦ Asia Pacific, by Vehicle Type

◦ Asia Pacific, by Application

◦ Asia Pacific, by Connectivity Solution

Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Country

▪ Russia

▪ Turkey

▪ Rest of Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Channel

◦ Eastern Europe, by Vehicle Type

◦ Eastern Europe, by Application

◦ Eastern Europe, by Connectivity Solution

Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Country

▪ UAE

▪ Saudi Arabia

▪ Qatar

▪ Iran

▪ Rest of Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Channel

◦ Middle East, by Vehicle Type

◦ Middle East, by Application

◦ Middle East, by Connectivity Solution

Rest of the World

◦ Rest of the World, by Country

▪ South America

▪ Africa

◦ Rest of the World, by Channel

◦ Rest of the World, by Vehicle Type

◦ Rest of the World, by Application

◦ Rest of the World, by Connectivity Solution

Objectives of this Report:

To estimate market size for Automotive telematics market on regional and global basis.

To identify major segments in Automotive telematics market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

To provide a competitive scenario for the Automotive telematics market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of Automotive telematics market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.

Market size estimation of the Automotive telematics market on a regional and global basis.

A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

