Automotive Software Market New Opportunities, Segmentation Details With Financial Facts By 2028

Automotive software is a series of instructions that help the user communicate with the underlying hardware in a vehicle and perform control functions in a vehicle as well. It focuses on the growing trend towards sensor fusion, automotive haptics, and the on-board safety monitoring and diagnostic system for automobiles.

The use of open-source platforms and standardization of product offerings has resulted in reduced application and firmware development costs, thus rising the automotive software market overall. Consumers as well as OEMs are increasingly increasing their emphasis on automotive infotainment systems and these manufacturers are challenging on the basis of the software or operating system used in these systems.

The automotive software market has been segmented by application (safety system, infotainment & telematics, powertrain, and chassis), by product (operating system, middleware, and application software).

The industry is geographically divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period due to an rise in automotive manufacturing. India and China are the main automotive hubs. North America and Europe followed on from Asia Pacific.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Ford Motor Company Delphi Technologies General Motors Company Genesys Nvidia Corporation Honda Motor Company Oracle Corporation SAP SESolera Holdings The Reynolds and Reynolds Company Siemens PLM Software, Inc. Wipro Limited Autodesk, Inc. Bosch Software Innovation GmbH Ansys, Inc. CDK Global LLC Daimler AG Dassault Systèmes SE Cox Automotive DealerTrack Holdings, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Safety System

Infotainment & Telematics

Powertrain

Chassis

By Product:

Operating System

Middleware

Application Software

By Region:

North America

◦ North America, by Country

▪ US

▪ Canada

▪ Mexico

◦ North America, by Application

◦ North America, by Product

Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Country

▪ Germany

▪ UK

▪ France

▪ Italy

▪ Spain

▪ The Netherlands

▪ Rest of Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Application

◦ Western Europe, by Product

Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Country

▪ China

▪ India

▪ Japan

▪ South Korea

▪ Australia

▪ Indonesia

▪ Rest of Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Application

◦ Asia Pacific, by Product

Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Country

▪ Russia

▪ Turkey

▪ Rest of Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Application

◦ Eastern Europe, by Product

Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Country

▪ UAE

▪ Saudi Arabia

▪ Qatar

▪ Iran

▪ Rest of Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Application

◦ Middle East, by Product

Rest of the World

◦ Rest of the World, by Country

▪ South America

▪ Africa

◦ Rest of the World, by Application

◦ Rest of the World, by Product

