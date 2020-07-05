Automation Testing Market 2020 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2028

This detailed market study covers Automation Testing Market growth potentials which can assist the stake holders to understand key trends and prospects in automation testing market identifying the growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global automation testing market.

According to the report, the automation testing market report highlights market opportunities and competitive scenarios for automation testing on a regional and global basis. Market size estimation and forecasts have been provided based on a unique research design customized to the dynamics of the automation testing market. The automation testing market has been segmented by component (testing types (static, dynamic (functional, non-functional)), services), by endpoint interface (mobile, web, desktop, embedded software), by organization size – (large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)) and by vertical- BFSI, automotive, defense and aerospace, healthcare and life sciences, retail, telecom and it, manufacturing, logistics and transportation, energy and utilities, media and entertainment). Also, key factors impacting the growth of the automation testing market have been identified with potential gravity.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

By region, the automation testing market has been segmented in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. The North America and Western Europe regions are estimated to register a stable demand during the forecast period with market recovery from recent slowdowns. North America region includes the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is estimated to dominate this market with a sizeable share followed by Canada, and Mexico. The industrial sector is a major contributor to the US and Canada economies overall. Hence, the supply of advanced materials in production activities is critical to the overall growth of industries in this region.

Western Europe region is dominated by Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. These countries also have a strong influence on the industrial sector resulting in sizeable demand for automation testing market . Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR by region during the forecast period. The presence of some of the high growth economies such as China and India is expected to propel the demand in this region. Besides, this region has witnessed strategic investments by major companies to increase their market presence. The Middle East and Eastern Europe are estimated to be other key regions for the automation testing market with a strong market potential during the forecast period. Rest of the World consisting of South America and Africa are estimated to be emerging markets during the forecast period.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for automation testing market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global automation testing market .

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

IBM CA Technologies Micro Focus Capgemini Microsoft Tricentis SmartBear Software Parasoft Cigniti Technologies Ranorex Eggplant Sauce Labs Applitools AFour Technologies Invensis Technologies Keysight QA Mentor Testim Codoid Mobisoft Infotech Infostretch ThinkSys Astegic Cygnet Infotech QualityKiosk Technologies QAsource froglogic Worksoft

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Testing Types

Static

Dynamic

Functional

Non-functional

Services

By Endpoint Interface:

Mobile

Web

Desktop

Embedded Software

By Organization Size:

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

BFSI

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Logistics and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

By Region:

North America

North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America, by Component

North America, by Endpoint Interface

North America, by Organization Size

North America, by Vertical

Western Europe

Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

Western Europe, by Component

Western Europe, by Endpoint Interface

Western Europe, by Organization Size

Western Europe, by Vertical

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Component

Asia Pacific, by Endpoint Interface

Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

Asia Pacific, by Vertical

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Component

Eastern Europe, by Endpoint Interface

Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

Eastern Europe, by Vertical

Middle East

Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Middle East, by Component

Middle East, by Endpoint Interface

Middle East, by Organization Size

Middle East, by Vertical

Rest of the World

Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

Rest of the World, by Component

Rest of the World, by Endpoint Interface

Rest of the World, by Organization Size

Rest of the World, by Vertical

Objectives of this report:

To estimate the market size for the automation testing market on a regional and global basis.

To identify major segments in the Automation testing market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

To provide a competitive scenario for the Automation testing market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the Automation testing market and their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Offers unique insights into the decision-making process for every possible segment that aids in strategic decision making.

Market size estimate of regionally and internationally focused Automation testing market.

Unique research methodology based on the dynamics of the Automation testing market.

Identification of major companies operating in the industry with key strategies adopted in recent years

Exhaustive scope to help each stakeholder across the value chain of the Automation testing market.

Customization:

This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:

By Segment

By Sub-segment

By Region/Country

Product Specific Competitive Analysis

