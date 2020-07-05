Asia & MEA Construction Chemicals Market is Booming Worldwide at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Construction Chemicals Market by Type and Applications: Asia & MEA Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”The Asia and MEA construction chemicals market was valued at $15,907.9 million in 2017 and it is expected to reach $27,740.7 million by the end 2025, growing at CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The construction chemicals market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to rise in construction activities in the emerging economies such as China, India, Africa UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Surge in urban population and increase in infrastructural spending due to augmented construction output are expected contribute toward the growth of the Asia & MEA construction chemicals market. Rise in the investment in private and public sectors further widens the growth trajectory of construction chemicals. The market is highly diverse in nature; therefore, the key players have adopted mergers and acquisition as a key strategies to improve their scale, manufacturing efficiency, and market penetration. One of the recently observed Asia & MEA construction chemical market trend includes rising awareness of polyurethane based concrete admixtures in response to high value benefits associated with it.

Construction chemicals are high-value products, which are majorly used by elite companies. On the other hand, private contractors are using low-priced materials over construction chemicals to reduce their overall construction cost. Concrete admixture is one of the prominent types of construction chemicals, which is used in bulk amount with concrete. Developed economies such as Japan and South Korea are dominant consumers of concrete admixtures used in maintenance and repair activities. After concrete admixture, waterproofing, and flooring compounds are used largely that offer protection and increase load-bearing capacity of concrete foundation. These compounds are available in solid & liquid forms and slurry, and two-component coating forms that avail convenience to consumers. However, lack of awareness of long-term benefits of construction chemicals in emerging countries hampers the use of these high-value chemicals. Conversely, launch of various regulatory guidelines by governments of various geographies to mandate the use of prime construction chemicals/material is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the Asia & MEA construction chemicals market growth.

Increase in awareness for energy conservation buildings and sustainable infrastructure fuels the adoption of construction chemicals in developed economies as compared to underdeveloped economies, due to high product awareness and lesser price sensitivity. This further serves as a lucrative opportunity for expansion of Asia & MEA construction chemicals market size.

Increase in construction activities from each segment, such as residential, commercial, repair, and industrial, drives the adoption of construction chemicals. The economic development in emerging economies is responsible for the rapid growth in the number of industries. The mining industry has grown rapidly in the African market, whereas many foreign countries are investing in Asia in the industrial sector. This increase in industrialization fuels the demand for construction activities, which in turn boosts the development of the construction chemicals market. Industrialization in this region is further expected to strengthen during the forecast period by expanding Asia & MEA construction chemicals market growth.

Moreover, rise in urbanization and upsurge in population in the developing countries create the basic requirement for sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure. The demand for construction chemicals is anticipated to increase in emerging economies and the impact of these factors is expected to create significant opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Construction Chemicals Market:

The Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals market is predicted to hold a share of over 86.9% by 2025

The concrete admixture in the type segment is accounted for largest share of over 34.4% in the market in terms of revenue in 2017, and is predicted to maintain the lead during the forecast period

The residential in the application segment is projected to have a share of over 39% by 2025

Market players have adopted expansion, acquisition, and collaboration as their key strategies to gain competitive advantage in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Fosroc International Inc., MAPEI S.P.A., Pidilite Industries Limited, RPM International Inc., SIKA AG, DowDuPont Inc., W.R. Grace and Co., and Others. Some of the other player includes 3M Chemical Company, Henkel AG, Adrex GmbH, and Evonik Industries.

