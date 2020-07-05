Anti-snoring Treatment Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Cost Structure, Including Statista Comprehensive Data And 2028 Forecast Analysis

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-snoring Treatment market.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Anti-snoring Treatment Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Anti-snoring Treatment Market size was valued at USD 14.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness more than 3.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Anti-snoring Treatment Market

Anti-snoring Treatment Market, by Type, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Technological advancements and rising investment in research and development activities by leading industry players will stimulate the growth of global anti-snoring treatment market over the forecast timeframe. Advancements in snoring treatment include development of devices such as the Theravent Nightly Snore Therapy that uses expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP) to maintain clear airway during sleep. Such advancements will escalate the adoption rate of anti-snoring devices, thereby stimulating the industry growth.

Rising number of obese people globally, due to sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits such as alcohol consumption and tobacco smoking will positively impact the business growth. Body mass index (BMI) more than 30 kg/m2 is one of the prominent factors for development of sleep apnea and snoring. As per the National Sleep Foundation, noisy breathing during sleep is common problem among both the genders and all ages, affecting over 90 million people in the U.S. Thus, rising risk factors leading to the development of sleep disorders will boost anti-snoring treatment market size in the forthcoming years.

Growing incidence of anatomical abnormalities of throat and nose including enlarged adenoids (tonsils), deviated nasal septum or nasal polyps resulting in narrowing of the throat during sleep will lead to high demand for snore controlling devices over the estimated period. Additionally, factors such as growing geriatric population base, sleep position including sleeping on back leading to snoring will positively impact the market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of anti-snoring devices and surgery coupled with limited efficacy of current treatments available in the market will hinder industry expansion to certain extent over the projected timeframe. Unfavourable reimbursement policies for such devices will further limit its adoption rate.

Anti-snoring Treatment Market, By Type

Anti-snoring devices include mandible advancement devices, tongue stabilizing devices, nasal devices, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, chin straps and other devices. The continuous positive airway pressure devices market will grow significantly at over 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption rate. CPAP devices help in easing the function of airway thus helping in getting sound sleep, escalating the customer preference for the device. Furthermore, high effectivity and efficacy will accelerate the demand for CPAP devices over the coming years.

Radiofrequency palatoplasty market will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period to reach more than USD 550 million by 2025. Less invasiveness, low cost and minimal treatment pain offered by this type of surgery in comparison with the other conventional anti-snoring treatments will lead to rise in its demand over the upcoming period. Furthermore, this surgery can be conducted in office settings, offering better convenience, thereby boosting the segmental growth.

Anti-snoring Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

Germany Anti-snoring Treatment Market Share, By Distribution Channel, 2018

E-commerce segment accounted for more than 30% market share in 2018 and is estimated to witness robust growth over the forecast timeframe. Growing adoption and awareness about online shopping and availability of products through online platforms will drive the segmental growth. Moreover, rising number of e-commerce companies will further add to sales of anti-snoring devices.

Retail pharmacies end-use segment will witness 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements in anti-snoring devices coupled with rising awareness about sleeping disorders will lead to high adoption of these devices. High convenience and accessibility of anti-snoring devices in retail pharmacies will spur the segmental growth. Furthermore, numerous efforts undertaken by industry players to promote their anti-snoring products will positively impact industry growth.

Anti-snoring Treatment Market, By Region

Asia Pacific Anti-snoring Treatment Market Share, by Country, 2025 (USD Million)

The U.S. anti-snoring treatment market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025. Presence of major industry players, growing number of baby boomers and rising obese population in the country will drive anti-snoring devices and surgery market in the U.S. Technological advancements in the anti-snoring treatment along with rising investment in R&D to introduce superior products in the market will further propel demand for treatment for snoring cessation in the country.

India anti-snoring treatment market will witness robust growth over the analysis period. Rising awareness about sleeping disorders and anti-snoring devices will drive India anti-snoring treatment market. Developing healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for advanced snore controlling devices and increasing healthcare expenditure will positively impact the India anti-snoring treatment industry in the upcoming years.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Anti-snoring Treatment Market

Some of the industry players operating in global anti-snoring treatment industry are Theravent, Tomed Dr. Toussaint Gmbh, Resmed, Pure Sleep Company, Apnea Sciences Corporation, SomnoMed, Meditas, Airway Management, Glaxosmithkline, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare among others. Companies are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships to gain significant market share as well as strengthen their position in the anti-snoring devices and surgery market.

Recent industry developments:

In February 2019, Primark launched anti-snore pillow to assist in preventing snoring during sleep. The pillow is cost-effective than other anti-snoring pillows available in the market. The company aimed at fulfilling growing consumer demand for less expensive anti-snoring products to expand its customer base as well as elevate its anti-snoring product sales.

In January 2019, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australias national science agency developed a new treatment that helps in naturally increasing the airflow and reduce snoring. The treatment integrates a valve called the ExVent into a mouthguard to help in treating obstructive sleep apnea.

Industry Viewpoint

Snoring was initially considered as only noisy breathing during the sleep. But subsequent research over the years has ensured that it is associated with other upper respiratory and sleeping conditions such as sleep apnea. Also, upsurge in body mass index also increases the risk of snoring. Associations including the American Sleep Association (ASA) and the National Sleep Foundation are undertaking various initiatives to raise awareness about snoring and its associated conditions. These associations work for improving public awareness regarding sleep health and sleep disorders as well as promotes sleep medicine research, thereby positively impacting the overall industrial growth. In addition, companies such as Primark are developing less expensive snore controlling products to gain significant market share especially in the price sensitive markets such as India and China. Such developments and initiatives will aid in anti-snoring treatment industry growth over the foreseeable future

