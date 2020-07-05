Alginic Acid Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2028

A recent report published by QMI on alginic acid market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of alginic acid market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for alginic acid during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of alginic acid to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
According to the report, the alginic acid market has been segmented by salt type (propylene glycol alginate, magnesium, lithium, ammonium alginate, calcium alginate, potassium alginate, sodium alginate), by functional use (foaming & emulsifying agent, stabilizer, coating, adhesive, gelling agent, thickening agent, moisture retainer), by end-use industry (leisure industry, technical industry, textile and paper industry, art and crafts, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food industry).
Insights about regional distribution of market:
The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.
For alginic acid market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the alginic acid market.
North America and Western Europe have been traditional suppliers of chemicals like specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, etc. There have been several transitions in the production methods of chemicals and their respective applications in various industries which is estimated to drive the demand for alginic acid market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
- SNAP Natural & Alginate Products
- KIMICA Corporation
- IRO Alginate
- Cargill Incorporated
- Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co. Ltd.
- Qingdao Allforlong Biotech Co. Ltd
- Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. Ltd.
- Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co. Ltd.
- Lianyungang Huanyu Seaweed Co. Ltd
- Qingdao Fengrun Seaweed Co. Ltd
- Protan AS., Etc
Asia Pacific is estimated to register a substantial growth in alginic acid market as there is a major demand because of the growth of major end-use industries such as marine, industrial, construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, etc. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for alginic acid market.
Market Segmentation:
By Salt Type:
Propylene Glycol Alginate
Magnesium
Lithium, Ammonium Alginate
Calcium Alginate
Potassium Alginate
Sodium Alginate
By Functional Use:
Foaming & Emulsifying Agent
Stabilizer
Coating
Adhesive
Gelling Agent
Thickening Agent
Moisture Retainer
By End-Use Industry:
Leisure Industry
Technical Industry
Textile And Paper Industry
Art And Crafts, Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Food Industry
By Region:
North America
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Salt Type
North America, by Functional Use
North America, by End-Use Industry
Western Europe
Western Europe, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Western Europe
Western Europe, by Salt Type
Western Europe, by Functional Use
Western Europe, by End-Use Industry
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Salt Type
Asia Pacific, by Functional Use
Asia Pacific, by End-Use Industry
Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Country
Russia
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Salt Type
Eastern Europe, by Functional Use
Eastern Europe, by End-Use Industry
Middle East
Middle East, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Iran
Rest of Middle East
Middle East, by Salt Type
Middle East, by Functional Use
Middle East, by End-Use Industry
Rest of the World
Rest of the World, by Country
South America
Africa
Rest of the World, by Salt Type
Rest of the World, by Functional Use
Rest of the World, by End-Use Industry
Objectives of this report:
- To estimate the market size for alginic acid market on a regional and global basis.
- To identify major segments in alginic acid market and evaluate their market shares and demand.
- To provide a competitive scenario for the alginic acid market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.
- To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of alginic acid market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.
