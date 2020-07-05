AI in Fintech Market Share and Growth Analysis by 2020 – Trends, Revenue Share & Opportunity

A recent report published by QMI on AI in fintech market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of AI in fintech market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for AI in fintech during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in AI in fintech market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
According to the report, the AI in fintech market has been segmented by component (solution, service), by application area (virtual assistant, business analytics & reporting, customer behavioral analytics), by deployment mode (cloud, on-premises).
Insights about regional distribution of market:
The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.
For AI in fintech market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the AI in fintech market.
North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of AI in fintech market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
- Microsoft
- com
- IBM
- Intel
- Amazon Web Services
- Inbenta Technologies
- IPsoft
- Nuance Communications
- com
Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for AI in fintech market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of AI in fintech market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for AI in fintech market.
Market Segmentation:
By Component:
Solution
Services
By Application Area:
Virtual Assistant
Business Analytics & Reporting
Customer Behavioral Analytics
By Deployment Mode:
Cloud
On-Premises
By Region:
North America
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Component
North America, by Application Area
North America, by Deployment Model
Western Europe
Western Europe, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Western Europe
Western Europe, by Component
Western Europe, by Application Area
Western Europe, by Deployment Mode
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Component
Asia Pacific, by Application Area
Asia Pacific, by Deployment Mode
Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Country
Russia
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Component
Eastern Europe, by Application Area
Eastern Europe, by Deployment Mode
Middle East
Middle East, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Iran
Rest of Middle East
Middle East, by Component
Middle East, by Application Area
Middle East, by Deployment Mode
Rest of the World
Rest of the World, by Country
South America
Africa
Rest of the World, by Component
Rest of the World, by Application Area
Rest of the World, by Deployment Mode
Objectives of this report:
- To estimate market size for AI in fintech market on regional and global basis.
- To identify major segments in AI in fintech market and evaluate their market shares and demand.
- To provide a competitive scenario for the AI in fintech market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.
- To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of AI in fintech market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.
