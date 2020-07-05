Aerospace Titanium Blisk Market Share: In-Depth Coverage And Various Important Aspects by 2025

Global aerospace titanium blisk market is expected to reach $4,945.4 million by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

Aerospace Titanium Blisk Market

Globally, aerospace industry is registering rise in demand for military as well as commercial aircrafts. Titanium blisks are used in aircraft engines or the gas turbines to compress the air for propulsion. The rise in sales of aircrafts supports the market growth. The aviation industry is one of the major contributors to the global economy. Commercial space pertaining to global aerospace industry is posting higher growth buoyed by robust passenger and cargo demand.

Market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region

Based on region, North America held the largest share in the aerospace titanium blisk market in 2017, with revenue of $1,735.6 million. This is attributed to the high demand for business fleets in the region. In North America, aircraft fleet size of the business aviation market in 2017 stood at 24,297 units, with Europe at 3,894 and Asia at 2,701. However, APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors such as increasing passenger traffic, cargo demand, as well as beefing-up of air forces by countries such as India and China.

Speak to Analyst:

Aerospace titanium blisk market competitiveness

Increasing awareness about advantages of titanium based blisks for aerospace industry applications, such as significant reduction in weight, greater resilience, and reduced maintenance in comparison to traditional bladed disk, has led to rise in the adoption of titanium blisks in aerospace industry, globally. Growing adoption has led to increase in competition in the aerospace titanium blisk market. Some of the key players in the market include, MTU Aero Engines AG, GKN plc, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, and GE Aviation.