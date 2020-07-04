Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity By Product,By Distribution Channel,By Region and Forecast till 2027

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market was valued at USD 24.33 billion in 2018, which is expected to reach USD 41.19 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 9.5%.

Waterproofing membrane is the thin layer of water tight material applied to over the firm surface, so the water does not passes across the membrane. Waterproofing membrane has various properties such as flexible, strong, tear resistant, so it can cover the cracks of buildings. These membranes are mainly classified into two types such as Sheet Membranes and Liquid Applied Membranes. Further, Sheet membranes are classified into several types like Polyvinyl Chloride (PCV), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, Bituminous, and Others. Also, Liquid Applied Membranes classified into Bituminous, Cementitious, Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Others.

Increase in usage of waterproofing membrane in mining sector is the key driving facto which is expected to boost the global water proofing membrane market growth. Furthermore, increase in building and construction industry, high quality construction and rise in government initiatives and investments on infrastructure developments will have the positive impact on global waterproofing membrane market growth. Also, increase in disposable income and rise in infrastructural expenditure in the developing countries is expected to propel the global waterproofing market growth, over the forecast period. Additionally, low labor requirements and low installation costs also act as driving factor for global waterproofing membrane market growth.

However, potential health issues from prolonged exposure to volatile fumes are the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global waterproofing membrane market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Carlisle Companies Inc., Soprema Group, Firestone Building Products Company Llc., Sika Ag , The Dow Chemical Company, , Fosroc International Limited, Gaf Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, Renolit Se, and Solmax International Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Application

Sheet Membranes

Polyvinyl Chloride (PCV)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer

Bituminous

Others

Liquid Applied Membranes

Bituminous

Cementitious

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

By End Use

Walls

Roofing

Building Structure

Tunnel & Landfills

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middles East & Africa

