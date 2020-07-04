Tremendous growth report on 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market to Grow with an Impressive CAGR : Top Key Players – Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical, HNEC, TunHe

“1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market report is to provide accurate and strategic analysis of the Profile Projectors industry. The report closely examines each segment and its sub-segment futures before looking at the 360-degree view of the market mentioned above. Market forecasts will provide deep insight into industry parameters by accessing growth, consumption, upcoming market trends and various price fluctuations.

1, 4-butanediol (BDO) is an important organic chemicals and fine chemicals, can generate a variety of derivatives such as THF, PTMEG, GBL and so on.2,3-Butanediol is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C4H10O2. It has three stereoisomers, all of which are colorless, viscous liquids.

In application, 1,4 Butanediol downstream is wide and recently 1,4 Butanediol has acquired increasing significance in various fields of THF, PBT, GBL, PU and others. Globally, the 1,4 Butanediol market is mainly driven by growing demand for THF which accounts for 52.38% global downstream consumption of 1,4 Butanediol in 2017.

However, at present, 2,3 Butanediol has not appeared in large-scale commercial production, and only a small amount of by-products of bio-based polyols appear on the market. The excessive cost is the main factor limiting the commercial production of this product.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production is estimated to be 4203.6 K MT.

1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland, Nanya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INVISTA, MarkorChem, Xinjiang Tianye, Changcheng Energy, Shanxi Sanwei Group, Shanxi BidiOu, Sichuan Tianhua, Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical, HNEC, TunHe

Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market research reports growth rates and market value based on market dynamics, growth factors. Complete knowledge is based on the latest innovations in the industry, opportunities and trends. In addition to SWOT analysis by key suppliers, the report contains a comprehensive market analysis and major player’s landscape.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

1,4 Butanediol

2,3 Butanediol

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

PBT

GBL

THF

PU

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

