Spark Plugs Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2028

One of the main drivers for this market’s growth is the growing demand for vehicles across the globe. Also a major contributor to the growth of spark & glow plugs is the increase in stringency of government emission standards and regulations and fuel quality.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
Borgwarner Inc.
1. Delphi Automotive
2. Denso Corporation
3. Federal-Mogul Corporation
4. General Motors (ACDelco Corporation)
5. NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd
6. Robert Bosch Gmbh
7. UCI-Fram Autobrands (Autolite)
8. Valeo
9. Weichai Power Co. Ltd.
10. HELLA GmbH
11. Magneti Marelli
12. and MSD Performance
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
o Hot Spark Plug
o Cold Spark Plug
By Material:
o Copper
o Iridium
o Platinum
By Application:
o Automobile
o Marine
o Industrial
o Others
o Working Equipment
o Brush Cutters
o Scythes
o Mowers
o Saws
By Region:
North America
o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
o By Type
o By Material
o By Application
Europe
o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
o By Type
o By Material
o By Application
Asia Pacific
o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
o By Type
o By Material
o By Application
Rest of the World
o By Region (South America, Africa)
o By Type
o By Material
o By Application
