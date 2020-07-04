Smart Water Meter Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential 2030

he market is developing with double digit owing to increasing demand for ideal utilization of water. The non-revenue water is one of the real difficulties for the water utilities as well as governments. The surging water emergency additionally lifts the interest for a reasonable arrangement towards water management. Water utilities are the real customers of smart water meter and it is expected to lead the market amid the gauge time frame.

This is because of their requirement of channelizing the delivery modes of substantial measure of water. The government in different nations are taking activities to enhance water framework with the installation of smart water meters. Smart water meter market is expected to grow at 11.1% CAGR during 2016-2025.

The vast majority of this demand is expected to originate from water utilities as they have bigger spending plans when contrasted with industrial and residential sector consumers. The application of smart water meters incorporates water utilities, industrial and residential buyers. Water utilities give water to habitations and ventures and bear most of the loses acquired because of spillages, burglary or mistaken metering.

This reason makes them the largest consumer of this market and they are expected to hold their strength during the forecast period owning to metering up gradation plans of several water utilities around the world. The demand for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) has been developing at a steady pace and is expected to give further growth opportunity to the smart water meter industry.